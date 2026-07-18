JJ Redick Gets Key Addition to Coaching Staff While Lakers Await Major Roster Decisions

The rebuilding of the Los Angeles Lakers is not limited to the roster around Luka Doncic or the change in ownership. Rob Pelinka’s front office has turned its attention to the sidelines, securing a vital internal promotion to bolster head coach JJ Redick’s staff. As the team actively navigates a high-stakes offseason to sign more players, finding the right developmental fit has become a top priority for the franchise.

According to a report by ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Lakers are promoting South Bay Lakers head coach Zach Guthrie to an NBA assistant coach and head of player development on Redick’s staff. Guthrie earned the substantial promotion after steering the franchise’s G League affiliate featuring Bronny James and Adou Thiero in intervals, to a league-best 26-10 regular-season record last season, culminating in a highly impressive top seed in the Western Conference.

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The 38-year-old development specialist brings extensive experience across multiple organizations to Redick’s front bench. He is expected to play a key role in the development of young stars like Cameron Carr alongside the other youngsters. At the same time, the Lakers are maximizing their potential through a major roster reconstruction around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

The coaching addition arrives at a critical juncture as GM Rob Pelinka and the front office weigh major roster configurations. After Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Collin Sexton, and Kevon Looney, their focus is completely on the perimeter defense.

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After much speculation, they signed Ziaire Williams, Bronny’s former high school teammate who will need a developmental coach like Guthrie to go further after a breakout season. But that’s not all.

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According to veteran insider Marc Stein, the Lakers have broadened their search, registering intense interest in free agent specialist Matisse Thybulle while continuing to pursue Jonathan Kuminga.

With all 15 standard roster spots currently filled, any significant veteran signing will force an immediate roster clearance to clear a spot for a new wing. That puts Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, and Dalton Knecht’s spots under doubt.

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Redick previously admitted that the team’s defensive failures have a shelf life, making the pursuit of these young players a necessity as the team seeks to correct a 116.4 defensive rating from the 2025-26 season.

Guthrie’s transition to the main bench ensures crucial continuity for the young talent who will likely battle for significant minutes. His primary focus will center on maximizing the team’s long-term developmental assets, particularly Bronny and Thiero.

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Bronny, who enters the upcoming season after the Lakers guaranteed his contract for the 2026–27 campaign, split time between the NBA roster and South Bay last season to accumulate meaningful game reps.

Meanwhile, Thiero represents a massive investment. The raw, hyper-athletic forward saw his rookie campaign heavily tied to Guthrie while refining his defensive skills in the G League.

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Both players reflect Guthrie’s work as analysts tout their improved perimeter defense as the best thing the Lakers have going for them. With the Lakers’ impending free agency moves, Guthrie’s proven track record of unlocking players’ potential is a benchmark for their future signings.