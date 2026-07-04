“JJ Redick, Give Him Minutes”: Laker Nation React to Cameron Carr’s Impressive Summer League Debut

Cameron Carr scored 19 points in 24 minutes, the only Laker to find a rhythm, while his team absorbed a 104-72 beatdown from the Golden State Warriors in the California Classic opener. One performance, and Laker Nation already knows what they want.

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In a league where 24th picks are expected to earn their minutes gradually, Carr made the waiting game feel unnecessary. The rookie guard went 7-of-15 from the field and drained five of his 11 three-point attempts, putting up a team-high on a night when no other Laker starter reached double figures. Beyond scoring, he added 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block, the kind of well-rounded line that fits JJ Redick’s system rather than just Summer League box scores.

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When he drained his first three, it wasn’t just his debut bucket – it was the Lakers’ first of the night. The Purple and Gold trailed 28-23 after the first quarter and never recovered. Golden State went on a 29-10 run in the second period, riding the wave of No. 11 pick Yaxel Lendeborg’s near-perfect performance – 19 points on 6-of-6 shooting, four of them from deep. The Warriors finished shooting 63% from the field and 62% from three. The Lakers, 38% and 23%. By halftime it was 57-33, and the rout was complete.

The Carr-Lendeborg contrast was the night’s storyline, but it also revealed something important – Carr was not supposed to be at 24. Multiple projections had him going between picks 15 and 20. Nine guards were taken before him, a fact he carried into tip-off. The Lakers, sensing value slipping away, traded up from 25 to 24, sending cash considerations to the New York Knicks to secure him.

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He spoke to Marc J. Spears of Andscape and shared the motivation to prove his doubters wrong.

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“It’s good motivation,” Carr said. “And my why is just to be better and show people that I’m better than a lot of the people that are put in front of me. That’s the chip on my shoulder — the fire on my feet.”

Fans are clearly motivated to see more of him, especially alongside the new-look Lakers. That’s why on social media, they urged the head coach to trust the rookie more during the regular season.

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Cameron Carr gets support after one performance

The only other Lakers star in double digits was Arthur Kaluma. It was a disappointing Summer League debut for Adou Thiero, who scored nine points on 3-of-10 shooting to go along with four rebounds, two assists and two steals. That’s why the fans are more excited for Cameron Carr.

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“I just saw Cam Carr, a guard, defend a bigger sized power forward with ease. JJ REDICK, GIVE HIM MINUTES.” Another similar comment was, “No excuses not to play Cameron Carr, Mr. JJ Redick.”

In fact, the 21-year-old was already clear on his roles and expectations for the fans.

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“First things first, play defense, I feel like I’ve got to show that I’m the best defender here,” Carr said during his introductory news conference last week. “I’ve just got to cut and dunk the ball for them, and run in transition. But first things first is establishing a defensive consistency and showing I can be dominant or a plus on the defensive end as someone they would like to guard the best player.”

A rookie who walks in understanding his role before his first game is rare. A rookie who then validates it with 19 points while guarding across positions is rarer. Fans noticed. “Cam has got a smooth jumper. Saw a lot of actions that JJ Redick would call during the season so it was good to see him.”

For a Lakers team searching for young contributors behind its established stars, performances like Carr’s are impossible to ignore. That’s why the comments suggested that head coach JJ Redick trust the rookie. “Carr will feast playing off Luka and Austin. Redick better not be on his bulls—.”

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NBC Sports noted the opening directly in its draft coverage:

“With Dalton Knecht unable to earn consistent rotation minutes, Carr will have every opportunity to provide value as a rookie.” Whether Redick agrees is the question Summer League was always going to raise- and Carr just made it a lot harder to dodge.

Lakers draftee Dalton Kncht and Bronny James received fewer minutes last season. Fans don’t want a repeat of that. Another fan added, “JJ Redick you don’t play Cam Carr this season we’re gonna have serious issues.”

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Cameron Carr, with a 7-foot-0.75 wingspan, a 42.5-inch max vertical, and a 10.46-second lane-agility time, is really what the Lakers need. After Marcus Smart’s departure, the team lacks a true defensive aid for Luka and AR. Plus, his scoring adds the threat and floor spacing that JJ Redick can rely on.