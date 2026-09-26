JJ Redick Has New Message for Bronny James Weeks After Lakers Star Was Given Ultimatum

Bronny James enters the 2026-27 season with a very different backdrop around him. The Lakers have added more competition in the backcourt. LeBron James is no longer in LA. And the young guard is facing bigger questions about how much he can contribute. An outside analyst recently suggested Bronny has roughly two years to establish himself in the rotation or risk being moved on.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, JJ Redick has offered a much simpler message.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That guy’s good. He’s a good basketball player. We’re excited to have him, and we’re excited to coach him this year,” Redick said, speaking on ESPN LA 710 AM. He gave Bronny a public vote of confidence ahead of the new season.

That brief assessment carries some weight because Redick has spent the past two seasons asking Bronny to develop around a very specific identity. Rather than trying to become a high-volume scorer immediately, the Lakers coach has emphasized defense, pressure, and energy as the clearest route into the rotation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ultimatum:

The discussion around Bronny James became more pointed after Tyler Watts of Lake Show Life suggested that the two-year-seasoned guard has a two-year window to secure a lasting place in LA before the Lakers could consider trading or waiving him.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s an analyst’s assessment, not an organizational ultimatum. But the crowded roster makes the underlying issue easy to understand.

Bronny James appeared in 42 games last season and averaged 2.9 ppg, 1.2 apg in 8.9 minutes per game. His shooting improved significantly from his rookie season. The young guard’s 3-pt % climbed to 38.6%, while he shot 45.6% from three in 14 G-League games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those numbers give Redick something to build on. But they do not guarantee minutes on a deeper roster. Moreover, Bronny’s G-League role changes how people perceive him.

Redick has already shown Bronny the kind of player he wants him to resemble. Last summer, he pointed to T.J. McConnell and Davion Mitchell, two guards known for being involved on both ends of the floor, as examples of the impact Bronny could have. The Lakers’ coach specifically highlighted their ball pressure, disruption, and ability to get downhill.

ADVERTISEMENT

That blueprint becomes more relevant now because of the roster’s increased competition.

LA added Collin Sexton, Quentin Grimes, Jaden Hardy, and Matisse Thybulle this offseason. Meanwhile, the team retained Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Bronny is still on the roster. But there are more established perimeter players competing for minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation is also different without LeBron James.

The superstar left the Lakers after eight seasons and signed with the 76ers, removing the unique father-son storyline that surrounded Bronny’s first two seasons.

The encouraging part for Bronny James is that he doesn’t need to become a primary scorer to earn minutes. Redick has already given him a more specific path. Defend with energy, pressure the ball, and make quick decisions on offense. Basically, a spark plug.

ADVERTISEMENT

That becomes even more useful if the Lakers follow through on their plan to use a deeper rotation.

Redick addressed that approach during the team’s media availability. He said, “We’re gonna play more guys this year. We’re just naturally deeper. We have the luxury of doing that, if we’re healthy, with this roster.”

That could matter for Bronny James.

ADVERTISEMENT

A deeper rotation doesn’t guarantee him a spot. But it gives Redick more freedom to use players for specific purposes rather than asking every reserve to fill the same role. If Bronny can become the spark plug that Redick intends him to be, then it’s a clearer path to the roster.

So while the two-year timeline suggested by Watts puts a deadline around Bronny’s development, Redick’s latest message offers a different way to view the situation. The coach sees a player he wants to keep developing. And his rotation plans could create more opportunities for Bronny to show that progress.

The rest will depend on the impact he makes when it matters.