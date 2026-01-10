JJ Redick Inadvertently Gives Away Blueprint to Stop Luka Doncic in Guilt-Ridden Defense of Lakers Star

The Los Angeles Lakers came up just short against the Milwaukee Bucks tonight, losing 105-101 in heartbreaking fashion. Unfortunately, walking through what went wrong after the game, however, head coach JJ Redick might have inadvertently given away the idea of how to beat Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic.

“They played drop, and I thought there was a few drives early that he felt like he got fouled on,” Redick told the media after tonight’s game. “He missed some free throws, and I think he’s been such a dynamic driver and paint toucher for us that those plays can kind of mess with your mind a little bit.”

That was the tell. The Bucks didn’t overwhelm Doncic with traps or exotic coverages, instead using contact and trusting that the whistle wouldn’t come. The result was subtle but effective, especially with Doncic’s increased longer range shooting diet: he stopped getting downhill cleanly, started complaining to refs for lack of calls his way, and then compounded those issues with his own missed at the line.

The frustration crept in fast. Doncic, usually one of the league’s most cerebral scorers, looked significantly less decisive. Drives turned into kickouts, paint-touches became contested pull-ups, and the Bucks’ initial physical defense became a disrupted internal rhythm, something that Redick acknowledged openly without realizing the broader implication.

Still, Redick also zoomed out. He made it clear that Luka has “won us so many games,” framing tonight as a natural outlier than a concern. Even with Doncic fouling out tonight and struggling with flow, the Lakers were in position to win the final seconds thanks to LeBron James and the closing lineup.

However, the moment has become a clear blueprint. If a team can survive Doncic’s initial drives while avoiding fouling, and force him to keep shooting, especially with his current inefficiency, and even a player as brilliant Doncic a can be nudged out of his comfort zone.

JJ Redick Owns Late-Game Breakdown After Skipping Crucial Timeout Step

JJ Redick also directly blamed himself for the team’s crunch-time breakdown. He explained that late-game situations are routine for him, which involves notifying referees in advance, plan for make or miss, and control the flow with a timeout. This time, chaos crept in after Doncic fouled out.

Dec 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick looks on during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

“There’s a certain process that you follow in those situations… and the first thing is always you tell the ref, ‘Make or miss, I’m going to call timeout,” Redick told reporters. “They didn’t hear me, which I get. That’s the third time this season that’s happened. And again, the process I skipped a step there. And then once it got down, it was about six, seven seconds, eight maybe, eight at tops when it got across half court.”

Initially, the Lakers coach had opted for a quick action set with 16 seconds on the clock, believing there was enough time to play it out instead of micro-managing it. When the shot missed, Redick jumped to call for the timeout, but it never came. By the time the ball crossed half-court, the window shrunk to single digits. Redick summarized the sentiment clearly:

“Could have, would have, should have… I’ll take the blame on that.”