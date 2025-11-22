JJ Redick Keeps Close Tabs on Bronny James & Adou Thiero as Lakers Make Roster Move

LeBron James might have scored just 11 points, but his influence stretched far beyond the box score, enough to see his son, Bronny James, sent down to the Lakers’ G League affiliate, South Bay. Austin Reaves had joked about how “awesome” it would be to see LeBron in the G League and Bronny on the Lakers, but the universe clearly had other plans. And honestly, the move felt almost inevitable. In LeBron’s debut, the Lakers had already handed his starting spot right back to LeBron.

Tonight, Bronny is making the most of the demotion, racking up 10 points and five assists as the team leads 56–50 at the half. Sharing the floor with him is Adou Thiero, who’s putting up five points, two rebounds, and one assist in just nine minutes before foul trouble cuts his run short.

The intrigue isn’t just in the box score. Lakers head coach JJ Redick is reportedly keeping a close eye on the duo, as Lakers Insider Raj Chipalu noted on X, “Head coach J.J. Redick is here [at the game].” Why is the NBA season taking a backseat to a G League matchup for Redick? Simple: Bronny and Adou might be on the radar for bigger moves, and every play counts when the roster picture is shifting.

Bronny James started the season with modest but steady numbers: 2.1 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in just over 11 minutes a night through his first 10 games. Nothing flashy, but there were signs of growth in Year 2. Maybe that’s why he briefly found himself in the starting lineup… or maybe the Lakers were just short-handed.

Either way, the opportunity was there, and the 21-year-old absolutely face-planted. Zero points. Ten minutes. Two shot attempts. One lonely rebound, one assist, one steal. Meanwhile, the Lakers were up 65–34 at half, and Bronny still couldn’t get a meaningful run. “Starter” in name only.

And that rough outing didn’t end quietly. A new angle from the Lakers’ game against the Bucks caught JJ Redick lighting into Bronny after he passed up multiple wide-open looks created by Luka Doncic’s double-teams. You can clearly hear Redick snapping, “Bronny, you got to shoot the f– ball.” That pretty much summed up the night. Only two attempts all game, both missed, and Redick’s patience evaporated on the spot. If there was a moment that sealed Bronny’s trip to South Bay, this felt like it.

As for Thiero, the Lakers didn’t trade up for him to let him sit around and vibe on the bench. They moved up in the 2025 Draft because they saw something real in the Arkansas product, that wild blend of length, bounce, and defensive chaos that screams “future two-way menace.” The only problem? Thiero has been stuck on the runway since knee surgery, missing Summer League, preseason, and every early chance to show the league why the Lakers bet big on him.

But finally, the wheels are turning. Thiero was upgraded to available against the Pelicans last week, even if he didn’t get tossed into the fire yet. And then came JJ Redick’s honest pregame admission: “I mean, in terms of his growth, I haven’t seen him play yet. I’ve seen him practice, do modified practice, but the growth comes on the court.” In other words, it’s time, even if it’s on the G-League.

But hold up, there’s more.

The Timme upgrade might cost someone their roster seat

Speaking of roster moves, ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel added some context: “The Lakers are in the process of finalizing a two-way contract with Drew Timme, league sources told @ClutchPoints. LA won’t be cutting Nick Smith Jr., so they will need to waive either Christian Koloko or Chris Mannon to sign Timme.”

The Lakers may be sitting pretty at 11-4 with a fully healthy roster again, but even contenders love an upgrade, especially one that doesn’t cost draft picks or luxury-tax tears. With Bronny James and Adou Thiero headed to South Bay, L.A. suddenly has breathing room. Timme has been serving full-course meals.

The 25-year-old, 6-foot-9 forward just snagged G League Player of the Week honors by dropping 30 points, seven rebounds, and 4.7 assists per night. He went undrafted in 2023 despite four explosive seasons at Gonzaga; his senior year alone featured 21.2 points on 61.6% shooting, 7.5 rebounds.

He’s bounced around the G League since, from Stockton to Long Island to Brooklyn, even earning a short multi-year deal with the Nets before getting waived. If the Lakers officially hand him a two-way contract, he can float between L.A. and South Bay and suit up for up to 50 NBA games without a standard roster promotion. The only question now? Which Laker loses their seat? Koloko or Mannon?