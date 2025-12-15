JJ Redick, LeBron James Credit “Awesome” Jarred Vanderbilt In Suns Win

The Lakers’ defense had sunk to 20th in the league, giving up points at a 116.5 defensive rating. That’s when JJ Redick finally pulled the plug and unleashed his defensive ace, Jarred Vanderbilt, against the Suns on Sunday. Redick had hinted this was coming, once saying, “People are gonna earn minutes; I think that goes for everybody,” flashing a knowing smile amid the lineup shuffle after Jarred showed his potential in the first two preseason games. And tonight, Vanderbilt made that message loud and clear.

That moment arrived Sunday against the Suns. Redick had already given Vanderbilt a heads-up a day earlier. “I told him he was going to play, and it’s not like he wasn’t in the right headspace. He helped win us the game, full stop,” Redick said. After months of DNPs, Vanderbilt responded instantly, bringing energy and impact. In just 15 minutes, he logged seven points, seven rebounds, two steals, and a block in a tense 116–114 win.

He delivered exactly what was needed. Defense.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) dunks for the basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Vanderbilt became a defensive nuisance, hounding Devin Booker, Collin Gillespie, and Dillon Brooks. Redick loved the details. “When he did switch, you know, he switched up, he used his length, he was in great shifts,” the coach said. “Whether it was deflections, the steals, all of that. And then offensively, you know, cutting, crashing… he made a huge corner three there in the fourth as well. He stayed in his role tonight. He was awesome.”

For weeks, Jarred Vanderbilt’s nights followed the same quiet script: healthy, suited up, and stuck watching. JJ Redick shuffled lineups, talked about tight rotations, and even played more than nine guys, but Vanderbilt stayed on the outside. The timing wasn’t accidental.

Once LeBron James returned from his injury hiatus in mid-November, Vanderbilt slipped out of the rotation, and the Lakers’ defense soon followed. Still, Redick insists the door was never closed.

LeBron James made sure the credit was shared. “Our bench won us the game tonight. It’s that simple,” James said. “Vando… for him to come in and give us that spark. Seven and seven, six offensive rebounds. I believe he had defensive prowess, couple steals.” Whether this performance locks Vanderbilt back into the rotation permanently is still unclear.

Jarred Vanderbilt stayed ‘ready’ for his moment

Jarred Vanderbilt didn’t sulk through his month-long stay on the bench. Instead, he stayed patient, knowing this wasn’t unfamiliar territory. In his own mind, the ending was already written. “I mean, this isn’t the first time I’ve been in this situation… the opportunity going to come back around,” Vanderbilt said. For him, it was never about frustration, just preparation, showing up to practice, being a good teammate, and staying mentally sharp.

He believed that when his number was finally called again, he “wanted to be ready for it.”

The numbers from earlier in the season didn’t exactly scream opportunity. In the 15 games Vanderbilt played before the Suns matchup, he averaged 4.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. Even then, the sudden call-up still caught him off guard. After December 8, speaking about his limited minutes against the 76ers, Vanderbilt admitted the surprise but not the doubt. “I’m pretty eager,” he said.

“Obviously I think a lot of the stuff we lack, I think I can help provide on that end.” And the timing mattered. Over the Lakers’ last 10 games, they were giving up 120.1 points per night, going 7–3 but winning more by outscoring teams than stopping them. Even during a seven-game win streak, the defensive cracks kept showing.

Vanderbilt saw it clearly. “Obviously it’s been a trending thing even when we were winning… the defense still wasn’t there. We were just outscoring everybody,” he said. That’s where he believed he fit in, and once he got his chance, he made sure the Lakers felt it.