JJ Redick Makes LeBron James Injury Announcement as Lakers Star Misses Pelicans Game

Did that alley-oop dunk with Luka Doncic against Dallas end up aggravating LeBron James’ injury? Fans lit up social media, insisting retirement is nowhere near for a 40-year-old who’s still throwing down lobs like it’s nothing. But that confidence might need a reset, because age finally knocks on LeBron’s door and the Lakers, along with head coach JJ Redick, are answering it with a strictly “cautious” approach.

As The Athletic’s Dan Woike notes, JJ Redick makes the team’s goal clear: the plan “is to get James to the point where he can play in back to backs.” That mission starts with sitting him on the first night of this latest back-to-back set.

Before the Lakers even take the floor against the Pelicans, the injury report dropped and LeBron James’ name is right there. Not for sciatica this time, but for the left foot that has been bothering him since last season.

LeBron, now 40, already missed the first 14 games of the season while dealing with sciatica, a nerve issue that shoots from the lower back down the right side of the body. Since returning, he has looked sharp, averaging 16.5 points, 8.3 assists, and 5.0 rebounds in four games and the Lakers are undefeated with him on the floor.

But this left foot flare-up brings back memories of last year.

What complicates things even more is the NBA’s 65-game requirement for All-NBA honors. When the Lakers faced the Clippers last Tuesday, their 17th game of the season, it meant LeBron had exactly 65 games remaining.

To stay eligible, he can now only miss three more (now only 2). And with 11 back-to-backs still ahead, every decision becomes a balancing act between health, longevity, and league rules.

Can LeBron James hold onto this momentum?

Rich Paul, LeBron’s longtime friend and agent, puts it bluntly in his conversation with ESPN. He says he hasn’t talked to LeBron about chasing awards this season, but if it were up to him, he wouldn’t make it a priority anyway.

“Look, at 41 years of age, I hope he is not playing back-to-backs,” Paul says. “But at the same time, in order for him to make the All-NBA team and things like that … he can’t miss that many more games.” And that’s the tightrope LeBron and the Lakers now walk every single night.

JJ Redick’s plan to keep LeBron James fresh

LeBron James’ return sparked new conversations about managing his workload. Both he and Redick are focused on keeping him fresh for the playoffs. Redick explained that the approach will mirror the careful monitoring of last year. “We’ll do what we did last year, which is daily communication with him, with Mike (Mancias),” Redick said.

“We’re gonna have to, I used the word uncharted territory a few times in the preseason, we’re gonna have to just manage this as best as we can given there’s no precedent for it.”

Redick stressed that LeBron knows his own body better than anyone, and with Mike Mancias right behind him, the communication lines are strong. “We’ll figure out ways to get him rest when he needs rest.”

The Lakers are clearly taking no chances, with both James’ personal doctors and the team’s medical staff on board to protect his health. While back-to-backs aren’t off the table entirely, fans can expect LeBron to see limited minutes during the packed schedules.

On the court, Redick has carved out a slightly different role for the veteran forward. In his season debut, LeBron logged about 30 minutes, recording 11 points and 12 assists while shifting his focus more towards a playmaking role rather than being the primary scorer.

Redick explained how this benefits the team’s offense: “He brings another dynamic to our post game. We’ve got the primary option out with the ball, taller kick-out options, but then he adds a third option in that mid-paint area. He does that on his rolls too, whether it’s against a blitz or in drop coverage.”