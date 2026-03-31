JJ Redick Makes MVP Case for Luka Doncic, Says Lakers Star’s Fitness Is as Good as His Rookie Season

Luka Doncic rejuvenated his career over the summer. The Slovenian worked tirelessly on improving his conditioning. The results were a jaw-dropping transformation and a campaign comparable to legends. Still, even with Doncic leading the league in scoring, he isn’t sniffing the top three when it comes to the MVP rankings. To help, JJ Redick turned to Victor Wembanyama for the Slovenian.

The Lakers head coach made a compelling pitch, starting with a resounding statement. “If we continue to finish the season the way we’re playing right now, and he continues to play that way to me, he is the MVP,” said Redick. But just support wasn’t enough. Redick came with data to support his claims.

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He pointed to the Lakers’ rampant rise in form, pinning Luka Doncic as the “engine” driving their winning stretch. In doing so, Redick also erased concerns about Doncic being ‘lazy’. “His form of fitness right now is probably as good as it’s been since he was a first- or second-year player,” Redick added.

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That’s true when you narrow in on the numbers. Like other years in the past, Luka Doncic leads the league in usage rate. Simply put, he’s asked to do the most for the Lakers to win. Yet, he’s somehow averaging a near career-high 33.7 points per game, while playing an integral role as a defender. Doncic has drawn 14 charges this season while averaging 1.6 steals per game.

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It’s a clear evolution from last season, when Luka Doncic didn’t seem to be as mobile. But his transformation has paved the way for Doncic to be elite throughout the season. He’s yet to dip below 30 points over a 12-game run. Sustaining such performances requires Doncic to have splendid conditioning and recovery.

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“I think we all feel very comfortable with where our top nine is when we’re healthy, and he’s the engine that’s driving all of our winning,” Redick said about Luka Doncic’s MVP case.

Luka Doncic is running out of options

Over the past 12 games, the Lakers have completely shifted their identity. On the defensive end, they are one of the most disruptive teams, averaging 9.2 steals per game. And they’ve lost just one game, tied for the best record with OKC and the Spurs. As Redick said, Doncic is at the core of this success.

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He’s not just putting up astronomic offensive numbers. Among active MVP contenders, only Nikola Jokic has played more games than Doncic since the All-Star break. In that time, the Slovenian is averaging close to 36 points per game, while grabbing as many rebounds as Deandre Ayton. Doncic is also in the top five in steals with 2.1 per game.

Yet, after dropping 41 points and leading the Lakers to yet another win over the Nets, his tone regarding the elusive honor was a sad confession. “The better I play, the more I go down in rankings. So, I don’t know what more I can do,” said Luka Doncic.

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That’s how far it’s come. It seems no matter how great Doncic is on both ends of the floor, narratives still live large. Analysts slam his defense, yet he’s among the most impactful players for the Lakers. Doncic is doing that while being the heartbeat of the offense. That’s what you call complete impact.

Sadly, in Doncic’s case, it seems the media fails to recognise his improvements from last season. But all he and the Lakers can do is give answers on the court. They’ve done that since the break, winning 15 of their 20 games. Hopefully, if the Purple and Gold continue down this line, Luka Doncic will earn his well-deserved flowers.

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Is Luka Doncic your MVP pick? Let us know your views in the comments below.