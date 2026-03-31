JJ Redick Makes Special Gesture to Support NBA Autism Acceptance Campaign

For the third straight season, the NBA and the coaches have come together to support the Autism Acceptance campaign. All 30 NBA head coaches including JJ Redick, are raising awareness, as 1 in 37 children in the United States are diagnosed with autism. Despite the busy schedule, they have kept it simple and cool enough to catch everyone’s attention.

Ryan Ward, a LA native and reporter, tweeted about the Lakers’ head coaches’ involvement. “Per Lakers: Tonight, Head Coach JJ Redick is wearing custom Nike sneakers designed by John Millar to raise awareness for the NBA and NBA Coaches Association Autism Acceptance Campaign. The one-of-a-kind shoes feature team colors and a rainbow infinity symbol as a celebration of the autism community.”

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All 30 NBA head coaches will wear custom-designed Nike Air Max 90 sneakers courtside, which include their team colors. For JJ Redick, it was Purple and Yellow as he wore the custom-designed Nike Air Max 90. Apart from the Lakers’ head coach, even other head coaches will do the same from March 30 through April 4. This is in collaboration with the Max Foundation.

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It’s a non-profit founded by Scott Morrison, Utah Jazz assistant coach, in honor of his six-year-old son Max, who was diagnosed with autism in 2022. The sneakers will be used to spread awareness, but also to generate revenue for the foundation. The Max Foundation is collaborating with Sotheby’s for their online auction. As each game-worn shoe will be auctioned between May 12 and 18.

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Morrison had the idea and then ran it by the other 8 to 10 coaches at the time. Then it was the National Basketball Coaches Association’s executive director, David Fogel, who got invested and made sure all 30 head coaches were behind this idea. In fact, unlike the other 29 head coaches, the Celtics’ head coach had two reasons to be part of the autism awareness crusade.

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Joe Mazzulla had one personal connection to join this campaign

While talking to other coaches, Scott Morrison, Utah Jazz assistant coach, described the bond that actually bonds everyone together despite the rivalry on the court.“What started as something very personal for our family has grown into something far bigger than we ever could have imagined.”

He further continued, “The NBA has an incredible platform, and this initiative shows what’s possible when the league comes together for a cause that is bigger than basketball. This campaign is about celebrating the autism community, supporting critical resources and services, and making sure families and individuals feel seen and included. That visibility and support can make a real difference for those navigating autism every single day.”

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In fact, one of the very first coaches was Joe Mazulla. “This cause is important to me because it’s about children, it’s about people who are dealing with something that’s uncontrollable,” said the Celtics head coach. He is also the godfather of Max Morrison, that’s why he was in to showcase his commitment to Scott’s son. With the Coaches Association’s involvement, the campaign is both personal and professional. And it serves the one purpose of spreading awareness and understanding of individuals with autism.