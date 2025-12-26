JJ Redick Makes ‘Uncomfortable’ Statement Aimed At Lakers Locker Room After 23-Point Loss vs Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of their worst losses of the season tonight, as the Houston Rockets embarrassed them on Christmas Day for a 119-96 win. The Lakers struggled on defense throughout the entire night, failing to contain any Rockets player. After the game, Lakers head coach JJ Redick was not pleased and directly called out his players.

“Too often we have guys that don’t want to make that choice,” Redick explained to the media in the postgame conference. “It’s pretty consistent who those guys are. And so, Saturday’s practice, I told the guys, it’s going to be uncomfortable… I’m not doing another 53 games like this.”

Tonight marked LA’s third defeat in a row, all of which have been by margins greater than 15 points. Tonight, the Rockets had six players score more than double digits, and let both Amen Thompson and Kevin Durant drop 25+ points each.

Heading into tonight, the Lakers carried the sixth-worst defensive rating in the league at 118.7, with every other team in the top nine being the #10 seed or lower in their conference. The only other playoff team with a bottom 10 defensive rating is the Denver Nuggets at 116.9, who still carry a +8.8 net rating from having, by far and away, the best offensive rating in the league at 125.7.