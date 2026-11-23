It’s been four games without Austin Reaves, and the Los Angeles Lakers have a 3-1 record. Even though the heel bruise is day-to-day, pain management has apparently delayed any return. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic even reportedly eased the pressure on his teammate by reminding him of his own struggle.

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Austin Reaves is dealing with a left heel contusion sustained during the Lakers’ 123–112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on November 11, 2026. The 28-year-old guard landed awkwardly on a blocked dunk attempt in the third quarter and eventually left the game without returning. He finished with 18 points, five assists and three steals in 25 minutes. JJ Redick provided the update on AR after the practice session on Sunday.

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“Practice. We didn’t do anything live, but he (Austin Reaves) was a full participant. Started with some teaching on some stuff to clean some stuff up. And then we did just did two sets of defensive breakdowns, two sets of offensive breakdowns. And now the guys are getting shots up. But he was did everything making progress.

“Yeah, he’s made progress every day. You know, they’re doing a great job of figuring out like the most comfortable insert and the most comfortable shoe finding that right combination…It’s on the medial side. So it’s not on the bottom of the foot, but it’s really just, it’s getting better every day.”

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The Lakers head coach even compared the injury to his own heel problems, which he had during his time with the Clippers. Redick had pain in the bottom of his heel, which makes the case with Austin Reaves different. But not just JJ; even Luka Doncic had shared his experience.

For the Slovenian, the heel injury was a bitter one. It cascaded into another lower leg injury, and while dealing with it, he was traded to the Lakers. That’s why Luka Doncic cautiously told his teammate to be more careful with the injury management.

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ESPN’s Dave McMenamin shared the update about the conversation multiple times. The recent one came before the game against the Sacramento Kings.

“A source close to Luka Doncic told me that he personally told Austin, ‘I dealt with a bruised heel back in 2024. It led to a calf strain, which ultimately led to me being traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Lakers. We don’t want you to be in a similar situation, and we’re trying to be in this for the long haul. Take your time now. We’re 13-3. We’ll hold down the fort.'”

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Initial reports described the injury as a bruised heel, with no immediate indication of a serious structural problem. Lakers head coach JJ Redick confirmed that Reaves would be evaluated on a day-to-day basis. The team initially decided against imaging examinations, opting to monitor his symptoms and recovery. Still, his return timeline remains dependent on how the heel responds to treatment and whether he can play without discomfort.

Before the injury, Austin Reaves was enjoying the most productive statistical season of his NBA career. Through 12 appearances in the 2026–27 campaign, he averaged 24.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game, while shooting an impressive 51.3% from the field and 40.9% from three-point range. Thus, highlighting his efficiency as one of the Lakers’ leading offensive contributors.

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One of his standout performances came against the Detroit Pistons on November 8, when he recorded a career-high 43 points, alongside five rebounds and four assists, in a 121–116 Lakers victory. The performance demonstrated his growing ability to shoulder the scoring responsibility, as Luka Doncic was not available.

But now with Austin Reaves sidelined, Quentin Grimes has taken on a larger offensive role and earned opportunities in the starting lineup. His biggest contribution came on November 17 against the Charlotte Hornets, when he delivered a spectacular career-high 47 points in the Lakers’ 118–114 overtime victory.

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Grimes shot 16-of-24 from the field, including 10-of-14 from three-point range, while adding six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 42 minutes. He also scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, hitting a crucial three-pointer with 1.7 seconds remaining to force overtime.

Grimes’ performances have provided valuable offensive support while Austin Reaves remains unavailable. So, Luka Doncic’s support message and the team’s performance should ease the burden on AR to hurry through his return.