JJ Redick Responds to Lakers Nation’s Protest After Substituting Luka Doncic at 49 Points vs Timberwolves

When your biggest star is out, the future face of the franchise has to step up, and that’s what Luka Doncic did with his 49-point game. But even in the joy of winning, a debate sparked. Crypto.com Arena was ready to erupt when Luka Doncic stood at the free-throw line. One charity stripe shot away from his eighth career 50-point game. However, he missed, and before he had another try, Lakers head coach JJ Redick pulled him from the game. Fans’ ‘uggh’ was frustration to Redick’s call, and now he has an explanation.

After the game, Redick made things clear. “There was some discussion around whether or not (to take that call.) I’m trying to get the guy 50,” he said, grinning. But JJ was all praises for his young star, and that was more of a calculated decision than getting emotional. He said, “I’d already given him three chances. We gave him a fourth chance, he gets fouled, and then he blows that one, too. He was awesome.” It showed that the sophomore head coach valued his vision of structure over spectacle.

Redick continued, explaining that the team can only step up from here and take the chances that come their way. “In the timeout, we were talking, and I said, ‘I’ve given you three chances. You passed up a layup. Gabe had a wide-open three. Love good to great. We don’t need to go good to great to great to great. Just take the shot,” he added. The line was said half-jokingly, but the message was clear. Chances were given, but Doncic didn’t capitalize.

Redick also made sure to praise Luka and Austin Reaves’ performance tonight. Comparing with last year, he highlighted, “To do what we did tonight against that team… was a really good effort from our guys… Austin with eleven and one, Luka having eight assists with three turnovers, our primary guys managed the game really well.”

Mar 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Austin Reaves (15) react against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half at Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers have no other choice but to build around Luka and Reaves as the support from others comes in. Things will only ease a bit as the crucial 24 points from LeBron are missing (his last year’s numbers). LeBron James has to sit due to sciatica and can only return after a few weeks.

So Redick’s call to pull off the Slovenian at that crucial step isn’t a case of denying Doncic his milestone, but about showing the locker room that chances must be taken advantage of. At the end of the day, it is a team effort, even when we highlight individual brilliance a notch higher than the team game. Rui Hachimura‘s 23 and Austin’s 25 were as crucial as Luka’s 49 of the night.

JJ Redick acknowledges Lakers Nation’s passion after Luka Doncic substitution

It didn’t take long for Lakers fans to voice their opinion, and Redick seemed to appreciate the chatter. He told reporters, “I have great respect for fan bases that care… I’ve already been warned by the NBA I can’t cuss in here, but I like fan bases that give a- they care.” The expression and tone of voice made it clear: he wasn’t irritated. “It’s like an honor to coach this team and be a part of this organization and try to lead this group and represent this fan base.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He also attempted to bridge the gap between the fans and himself, saying, “I’m well aware that angst exists and there’s an overreaction to everything. I probably would’ve had been in the NBA long enough to know that exists with the fan bases that care as much as the Lakers fan base do.” But the HC didn’t mind drawing a line in the sand either.

“It didn’t change or affect, I don’t think, me or the group at all in terms of our preparation for this game. And we have a really tough stretch coming up over the next week with these four games coming up. So we just got to continue to build and continue to work,” he added.

Mar 10, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) high fives head coach JJ Redick during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

In their next four games, the Lakers face a tough stretch against the Kings, Trail Blazers, and Timberwolves again, before facing off against the Grizzlies for an NBA Cup matchup. The Lakers must make sure to keep up their offensive production to keep the team successful during their upcoming stretch and continue the momentum to get out to an early start to the season.