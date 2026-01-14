JJ Redick Reveals Plan for Lakers’ Newest Addition After Worrying Injury Update vs Hawks

The Los Angeles Lakers quietly made a roster move today that could signal more than just a temporary adjustment. Signing a player during the day rarely makes headlines, but it can often provide insight into how the team is addressing depth and performance issues. Now, head coach JJ Redick has spoken on the signing of guard Kobe Bufkin to a 10-day contract.

According to NBA insider Dave McMenamin, Bufkin, who played for the South Bay Lakers, has shown “he can be engaged and guard,” said Redick, and that he will get chances to contribute on court over the course of his 10-day. However, it might not be tonight, against the Atlanta Hawks, since the team just signed him this afternoon.

The guard has been extremely productive in the G-League, logging 25.2 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists along with solid defensive numbers across 32.5 minutes in 14 games. He played for the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this season when the team dealt with a plethora of injuries to their backcourt.

Beyond the individual, Bufkin represents a larger experiment that Redick’s Lakers squad is undertaking: plugging gaps across the rosters while managing various injuries, most notably to starting shooting guard Austin Reaves, leaving the backcourt hampered. His engagement on defense is particularly notable, especially on a team that ranks bottom-10 in defensive rating in the league.

The 10-day contract is a test for both Bufkin and Redick’s coaching staff to view his contributions and play, without having to commit to him long term. If Bufkin impresses, he could find his way back in the NBA on a guaranteed contract on a contender alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

However, this signing isn’t just addressing roster needs, but a recently arisen concern.

Redick’s Lakers Monitor Jaxson Hayes After Hamstring MRI, Speaks on Injury

Other than the Bufkin signing, JJ Redick also spoke on the absence of Jaxson Hayes from tonight’s game against the Hawks. The Lakers announced in the official injury report before the game that Hayes wouldn’t be playing due to left hamstring soreness, which was a surprise considering his solid performance against the Sacramento Kings just a few days ago.

Imago Dec 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick looks on during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

McMenamin reported that Hayes experienced tightness in the hamstring for “more than a week,” but is expecting to be back in the lineup if his MRI goes well. Redick explained that the MRI happened today, and for now, the team is waiting on results.

His absence is going to put a lot of pressure on starting center Deandre Ayton, whose recent play has become a sore spot for Lakers fans, as well as more minutes from defensive specialist Jarred Vanderbilt in smaller lineups. To make things better, LeBron James is expected to play in his first back-to-back of the season, which should help alleviate some of the pressure.

It’s this storm that Bufkin is walking into. The Lakers’ reduced backcourt depth, combined with Hayes’ potential absence in the upcoming week means opened up opportunity. If Bufkin can make the most of his window, Redick’s squad might have landed a sleeper hit from their G League system.