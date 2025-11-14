brand-logo
JJ Redick’s Ex-Coach Chris Finch Makes Public Claim Over Lakers’ $45M Contract Decision

BySiddharth Rawat

Nov 14, 2025 | 12:12 AM EST

Nobody expected the Los Angeles Lakers’ latest coaching hire to be still generating commentary across the league a year after it happened, but here we are. The decision to hand former player and media personality JJ Redick a two-year, $45 million contract extension, with no previous professional coaching experience, has become a bit of a recurring punchline across the NBA, and recently, a familiar face added a fresh spark to the fire.

NBA insider Zach Lowe recently organized a live show in Minneapolis and talked to various Minnesota Timberwolves-related personalities, including head coach Chris Finch. With Lowe joking about taking time off work, Finch looked at the audience and said, “I mean, I bet you three-quarters of these people are going to go home and do a podcast tonight, you know?” The room found it funny, but he wasn’t done.

Finch doubled down, firing a shot: “I mean, it’ll qualify you to coach the Lakers, you know?” The crowd kicked up as the coach grinned, and the interaction quickly went viral on social media. Was it a playful jab? Sure. But it landed because it had an element of truth to it.

