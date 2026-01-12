JJ Redick’s Harsh Approach Backfires as Insider Delivers Bad News for LeBron James, Luka Doncic

Last season, JJ Redick took over the Los Angeles Lakers. He immediately saw potential in the rookie, Dalton Knecht. The 24-year-old had a decent first season. Knecht also survived a trade to the Charlotte Hornets that the teams later rescinded last season. But walking into the 2025-26 NBA season, the sophomore noticed his decreasing role in the rotation. So much so that his value in the trade market is in jeopardy.

Well, his stats, inconsistency in performance, and Coach Redick’s dying faith have painted a frightening picture. Because now, the LA Lakers are in trouble. According to NBA insider Dan Woike: “Dalton Knecht has zero trade value around the NBA. The Lakers are unlikely to trade their 2032 first-round pick for an upgrade at the deadline.” What does this mean?

Dalton Knecht earns $4 million in 2025-26 on a rookie scale deal as the 17th pick in the 2024 draft. Meanwhile, the Lakers exercised his $4.2 million option for 2026-27. Therefore, the team controls his contract cheaply through next season.

While that structure carries value, his on-court production has lagged far behind expectations, limiting his appeal in serious trade discussions. As a result, league circles increasingly tag Knecht as a negative asset. Failed offseason talks and recent mock trades return modest names like the Sacramento Kings’ Keon Ellis. No front office seemingly views JJ Redick’s once-star rookie as worth premium assets.

The Lakers even assigned him to the G League to rebuild value before February 2026. By contrast, their 2032 first-round pick remains gold, far outweighing Knecht. Meanwhile, Knecht has played in 31 games so far this season. He is averaging 5.2 ppg, 1.7 rebs, 0.4 asts, and 0.443 FG% in 13.3 mpg.

Now there is clear trouble for LeBron James and Luka Doncic in this tale of trades. The lack of roster expansion and flexibility is seemingly posing a threat to the team’s championship desires.

LeBron James & Luka Doncic receive concerning news

The LA Lakers could build a blockbuster moment in the next few weeks before the February 5 trade deadline. However, their needs would have to rest on the shelf as Dan Woike hands JJ Redick‘s stars, LeBron James and Luka Doncic, some harsh reality. A series of mock trades portrays LA as a team in a strong position to pursue stars like Herb Jones and Ayo Dosunmu.

New Orleans has no incentive to move Jones, while Knecht offers little trade value. Therefore, compared to deals built around only the 2031 pick, this framework comes slightly closer to reality. Even so, the Lakers would need full confidence that their system could unlock Williams enough to justify his multi-year contract, which feels unlikely. Meanwhile, skepticism remains around Chicago moving Dosunmu, as the Bulls continue to value him highly.

Another proposal sends Andrew Wiggins to the Lakers, while Miami receives Rui Hachimura, Maxi Kleber, Dalton Knecht, and the Lakers’ 2032 first-round pick. That pick stands as Los Angeles’ top asset, yet moving it freezes flexibility on the 2031 and 2033 picks.

This story turns sharply in a hurry as Dalton Knecht’s slide mirrors JJ Redick’s fading trust. And the ripple hits harder than expected. The Lakers feel boxed in, and LeBron James and Luka Doncic sense it too as momentum stalls and options shrink. Moreover, hope now hinges on internal growth rather than bold fixes.