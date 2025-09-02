JJ Redick’s Staff Sends Clear Message to Luka Doncic After EuroBasket Discovery

Luka Doncic has been the center of attention at EuroBasket 2025, and for good reason. Slovenia’s superstar guard has put up jaw-dropping numbers in the group stage, carrying his national team on his shoulders while showing signs of growth that extend beyond his raw statistics. Through three games, he is averaging 33.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, and 3.3 steals, reaffirming his status as one of the most dominant players in international basketball.

But what has caught people off guard is not just the scoring explosions or the triple-doubles. It’s the version of Luka Doncic that has emerged as a leader. And according to a member of JJ Redick’s new Los Angeles Lakers staff, that transformation could be the biggest storyline of all.

Greg St. Jean, an assistant coach under JJ Redick with the Lakers, was in Slovenia to witness Doncic firsthand. What he saw wasn’t just another EuroBasket highlight reel; it was a player embracing responsibility at an entirely new level.

“I think in a national team jersey, you see his leadership a little bit more,” St. Jean told reporters. “I think that’s something that he’s going to continue to do even more with the Lakers. He’s taking pride in that. He’s maturing and growing. Obviously, he’s still a young star, and he’s finding his leadership voice.”

For Doncic, who at just 26 years old already carries both the hopes of a country and the expectations of Hollywood, this is more than just talk. St. Jean and Redick’s staff are planning to challenge him to expand that leadership with the Lakers. “Him and LeBron are great leaders, and they’re going to do a great job helping our team next year,” St. Jean added.

The contrast is striking when compared to 2017, when Slovenia shocked the basketball world by winning EuroBasket. Back then, Luka Doncic was just 18, a prodigy riding shotgun next to veteran guard Goran Dragic. Now, eight years later, the script has flipped. Many of the old faces are gone, and Doncic has no choice but to be the steady voice, the motivator, and the closer.

“But you see him here, it’s changed a little bit,” St. Jean explained. “When they won in 2017, he was the young guy. Now, he looks around, and a lot of those guys are no longer here. He’s taking a big leadership voice, and he knows what it takes.”

That growth has been on full display in Riga. Against Belgium, Doncic recorded a historic 26-point, 10-rebound, 11-assist triple-double, only the fourth in EuroBasket history since 1995. Against France, he poured in 39 points in a narrow loss, nearly dragging Slovenia past a roster stacked with NBA talent. Even in defeat, his leadership has stood out.

Luka Doncic Exudes Pride in his National Jersey

Beyond the stats, what impressed St. Jean most was Doncic’s emotional investment in Slovenia. While NBA fans know him as a showman and scorer, EuroBasket has revealed a different side.

“When you experience this in person, you can see how much pride he takes in being Slovenian and representing his country,” St. Jean said. “In the United States, we often make it about the individual, but here, everything is about the team. That’s all he cares about. He cares about his teammates, his country, and trying to win.”

That mentality may be exactly what the Lakers need. For years, critics have nitpicked Doncic’s defense and conditioning. But in this tournament, a slimmer, more focused version has shown up, one who looks quicker laterally, more willing to defend, and far more determined to lead through action.

Perhaps the most reassuring note for Lakers fans is that JJ Redick’s staff is all-in on Luka Doncic’s decision to play for Slovenia this summer. Rather than worry about the risks, the organization views EuroBasket as the perfect tune-up for his first season in purple and gold.

“We’re extremely supportive of Luka doing this,” St. Jean emphasized. “I’ve known him now for four years, and this is his favorite basketball he gets to play. He enjoys playing with these teammates and being able to represent his country.”

via Imago Ljubljana, Slovenia, August 19th 2025, Luka Doncic of Slovenia during the International basketball Friendly match between Slovenia and Great Britain at Arena Stozice, Ljubljana, Slovenia. Photo by Igor Kupljenik/Sports Press Photo PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xIgorxKupljenikx/xSPPx Sportspressphoto_SPR12442

And there’s another bonus: his improved fitness. “This is a great ramp-up for the season. He’s taken his offseason really seriously, so this has been a good start and a good opportunity for the world to take a look at him, see him, and see the new in-shape Luka. He’s done a great job, and we’re excited for how that is going to carry over.”

As of September 2, Slovenia sits at 1–2 in Group D, with crucial games against Iceland and Israel still to come. Doncic’s individual brilliance has kept the team alive, but his supporting cast has struggled against deeper squads like Poland and France. That dependence raises questions about whether Slovenia can make another magical run like in 2017.

Yet in a strange way, the adversity may be helping Luka Doncic prepare for Los Angeles. The Lakers will need him to balance scoring with facilitating, to combine his raw brilliance with the type of leadership that elevates everyone else. That’s exactly the challenge St. Jean spoke about, and exactly what Doncic has been forced to practice with Slovenia.

Luka Doncic’s EuroBasket 2025 has been more than just a summer showcase. It’s been a proving ground for a player redefining himself in real time. From historic triple-doubles to new defensive energy, and from carrying Slovenia to preparing for life as a Laker, Doncic is showing signs of evolution that could change both his country’s fate and his NBA legacy.

And with JJ Redick’s coaching staff openly challenging him to embrace that leadership role alongside LeBron James, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

The question now is simple: Do you think Luka Doncic’s EuroBasket growth as a leader will translate into success with the Lakers, or will the NBA grind test him in ways international play cannot?