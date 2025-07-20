JJ Redick’s Trusted Star’s Future in Jeopardy After Shake Milton Becomes Victim of Marcus Smart Signing

The Los Angeles Lakers are not messing around this summer. Just weeks after landing DeAndre Ayton and making trades to move up in the second round of the draft, the Purple & Gold are set to make another move. LA is set to acquire the former Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart, following his buyout from the Washington Wizards. The veteran guard is set to sign a two-year- $11 million deal with the Lakers once he officially clears waivers. However, the Lakers don’t have the salary cap to sign him.

So, what will the Lakers’ front office do now? Well, there’s nothing much they can do apart from waving off a few players. In fact, they’ve already started by waving off Shake Milton to make some cap space. However, that won’t be enough to accommodate Smart’s $5.1 million salary. By waving off Milton, the Purple & Gold have cleared around $3.9 million salary cap space below the first apron. So, to reach $5.1 million, the management will have to make the tough decision of letting go of another player.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

So, who’s the player to be axed by LA? Many people think that it could be JJ Redick’s trusted soldier, Jordan Goodwin. With LA still needing to clear about $1.2 million to sign Marcus Smart, waiving Goodwin could be the best way possible for them. The 26-year-old is set to earn around $2.3 million this season, so waving him will give the Lakers just enough space below the first apron to sign Marcus Smart. However, LA doesn’t want to waive Goodwin; instead, they’re reportedly looking to make a trade.

The undrafted guard averaged 5.6 points, along with 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists last season while playing some energetic defense. So, Rob Pelinka and Co. ideally will be looking to get something back because it saves them some money while they get what they are after. However, doing so won’t be easy, especially with the trade market being extremely quiet. So, it seems that it’s likely that Jordan Goodwin will suffer a similar fate to that of Shake Milton’s.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Lakers waived Shake Milton to make space for Marcus Smart

The Lakers Nation is excited about the news of Purple & Gold signing the 31-year-old veteran guard. However, it will not come without a cost. While Jordan Goodwin’s future is in danger, Shake Milton has already been cut off. The 28-year-old guard, who came to Southern California last season as part of the deal that brought Dorian Finney-Smith to the Lakers, is now a free agent. ESPN’s Sham Charania reported that the Los Angeles Lakers waived Shake Milton.

via Imago Oct 29, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets small guard Shake Milton (7) warms up prior to the game against the Denver Nuggets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

“The Los Angeles Lakers have waived guard Shake Milton, sources tell ESPN. Milton’s $3 million contract for next season would have become fully guaranteed today. Lakers are clearing space for signing of Marcus Smart.” He wrote on X. This is huge news for LA supporters, as they’re close to clearing out enough cap space to land Marcus Smart. However, for Milton, he’ll have to find a new home for himself. Although his career in Hollywood was short-lived, he did put up some decent numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shake Milton managed to average 3.9 points on 43.4 percent field goal percentage along with 1.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in just 11.5 minutes of average gametime. Waving him has opened up a good portion for LA’s bi-annual expectation. However, in order to fully open up the bi-annual exception of $5.1 million, another move will need to be made. It could be trading Jordan Goodwin or waiving him. So, it will be interesting to watch how the Lakers approach this situation as we eagerly await their decision.