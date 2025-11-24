JJ Redick’s Unexpected Decision in Win Over Jazz Signals End of the Road for Lakers Star

The LA Lakers keep showing they can handle tense road moments. Their latest win proved it again, even as the Utah Jazz stormed back in the fourth and cut the lead to a single point. That push forced Los Angeles to tighten up, and they answered with a clutch free throw and two timely defensive stands sparked by JJ Redick’s adjustments. And if this finish says anything, it’s how JJ has evolved within a year.

The second-year head coach made an unusual change that might’ve been the difference maker. After Deandre Ayton suffered a knee injury early into the game, Redick had to make a choice, and the easier one would’ve been replacing Ayton with Jarred Vanderbilt. After all, the big man has been L.A.’s go-to backup center. However, Redick took the road less traveled because sometimes impact comes from instinct.

With the game on the line, the coach turned to veteran big man Maxi Kleber instead of relying on Jarred Vanderbilt. Kleber finished with just two points and three rebounds in 14 minutes against the Utah Jazz, but the box score did not account for the energy Kleber brought on the floor. In fact, even his teammate Austin Reaves praised him after the game.

“I told him today, I was like, ‘I know you think I’m messing with you every time I talk to you,’ but he was one of the best players on the floor for us tonight,” Reaves said.

Nov 23, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA

“Just energy, effort, the way he plays, the plays he made. It’s not easy to do, sitting the whole first half and then coming out there and doing what he did, so you tip your hat to guys like that. You want to see them succeed,” The shooting guard further emphasized.

Indeed, last night showcased that Maxi Kleber could be a decent backup option for the Lakers when Ayton or Hayes are not available. While this is great news for the veteran star, who was among the few other players who switched teams during the Luka Doncic–Anthony Davis trade, it could prove to be disastrous for Jarred Vanderbilt, who, according to the Lakers Nation, should start counting his days.

Maxi Kleber’s performance has put Jarred Vanderbilt’s future in danger

When JJ Redick called up Maxi Kleber from the bench last night, he might not have thought about the sheer impact it would make. However, it seems like one game is all it took for the 33-year-old to win over the Lakers Nation. So much so that one fan wrote, “Vando FC we got our chain snatched by ‘Maxi Kleber’ 😮‍💨.”

The supporter suggested that Kleber might’ve just cemented his place within the rotation at the expense of Vanderbilt. Meanwhile, more such reactions poured in after the final buzzer, with many suggesting that L.A. should not trade the big man. “Ngl, Kleber might need to stay… See what you can get for Gabe’s expiring, Knecht, and if anyone’s willing to take on Vando,” a fan said.

Well, while Maxi Kleber was quite good, it’s too early to say whether JJ Redick and Co. should keep a hold on him post the trade deadline. So far, in the five games he has appeared, Kleber has managed to average 1.8 points and 2 rebounds, which isn’t too impressive. On the other hand, Jarred Vanderbilt has averaged 4.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, which is significantly better.

So, make what you will of that stat line. Still, a lot of fans think Vando’s days in Southern California are limited. That’s because one of them commented, “In a game that Ayton is no longer available, Kleber in the game before Vando. Yeah, it’s really over, I guess.” Well, that might not actually be the case, as the 26-year-old still has a couple of seasons left on his four-year $48 million deal with one year as a player option.

However, if Kleber can keep up with his performances, JJ Redick and the Los Angeles Lakers front office might be forced to seriously consider trading away Jarred Vanderbilt. In fact, some fans believe that they’ve seen enough. “Maxi Kleber is better than Vando. I can’t believe I just said that,” a user tweeted. It seems like Kleber has become a fan favorite backup option overnight.

“Wait a min… Max Kleber can move like that? lol,” a fan wrote, as he was shocked to see the veteran in full swing last night. Ever since joining the Lakers, Kleber has been dealing with several injuries, which have limited his game time. So, last night, when he finally got a good run, the Lakers Nation finally saw what he brings to the table. Now, whether he will be able to keep up or not? Only time will tell.