JJ Redick Says Lack of Effort and Execution Is the Reason Behind Luka Doncic’s Lakers’ Identity Crisis

Despite avoiding a season-worst 4-game losing streak, JJ Redick has yet to find a solution to their identity crisis. The Los Angeles Lakers’ head coach called the win against the Warriors their most complete game since the All-Star break. With only 23 games left in the regular season, he laid down the marker that his team needs to be better.

“I talked about this last night pregame. We haven’t had the consistent level of effort and execution that’s kind of been the thing all season. To really establish that identity, but I’m confident we will.” Before facing the Sacramento Kings on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena, JJ Redick spoke to the media.

“The world has fallen 19 different times, and we’ve responded. Again, we’re looking for that level of consistency. Like I said last night, it’s not always going to show up in wins and losses, but we’re confident we’re going to find it.”

The Lakers’ lack of effort has been visible in their defense and rebounding scores. For the season, JJ Redick’s team ranks 22nd for defensive rating and is the third-worst team in the league for grabbing boards. Clearly, a thing that JJ Redick wants his team and star players Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James to change.

Another reason the head coach has seemingly not found an identity is the Big3’s blended play. Before the game against the Suns and the Warriors, Luka, Austin, and James had a -7.8 net rating when sharing the floor. But with Reaves and Doncic playing together and Bron being on the bench, the number is +11.9 for the team.

As LeBron James missed the first 14 games of the year, Reaves missed 19 games recently. While role players such as Rui Hachimura, Marcus Smart, Deandre Ayton, and Jaxson Hayes have all been in and out of the lineup throughout the year. This has definitely created a problem for JJ Redick to establish a team on the court.

JJ Redick has found a solution which help team find its identity

December ended with the head coach’s admission and hesitation about the Lakers squad’s identity; Redick wasn’t even sure there was one. “Still trying to figure that out,” he said. It sounded like a “cop-out.” With just 30% and 31% three point shooting in the losses to the Celtics and Magic, it clearly highlights the issues the team has.

Against the Warriors, the number was 46%, a lot better than their league average of 35.4%. That credit can also go to the newest addition to the team. JJ Redick added, “Luke Kennard, he just starts the blender for us. It started with that starting group, and then I thought, you know, Luke was huge for our offense tonight.”

It was Luke Kennard’s 57.1% from beyond the arc, second-best against the Warriors. Kennard scored 16 points off the bench, his highest-scoring game as a Laker. The veteran marksman is a career 44.2% three-point shooter and was expected to add immediate spacing and depth to the rotation. This option will provide more stability in shooting as the search for identity goes on.