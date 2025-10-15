JJ Redick Sends Clear Warning to Lakers Locker Room After Confessing Frustration About Team’s Behavior

The 2025 NBA Preseason hasn’t been too kind to the Los Angeles Lakers. Instead, it’s been more like an eye-opener right ahead of the regular season that waits to unfold in less than a week. After Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns in the Mortgage Matchup Center, JJ Redick’s team has a 1-3 record. Yes, in what felt like an easy situation against the Suns after the first half of the game, the likes of Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic, and Marcus Smart couldn’t pass the winning threshold.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Tuesday also marked the preseason debuts for both Doncic and Smart, who made a brilliant pair in the first half. While Luka whipped passes through rows of outstretched arms, the veteran guard, Marcus Smart, ended up with just a single assist. Well, the Slovenian Sensation was back in the game, in style. But for the 31-year-old, it was a game to forget.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

JJ Redick makes his words clear as the LA Lakers fell before the Phoenix Suns in preseason drama

A reporter asked the Lakers head coach, JJ Redick, about his evaluation, the good and bad parts of the game. Specifically, he wanted to know how Redick will now balance the positives from the first half with the sloppy play in the second half, given that some lineups won’t usually play together.

“It’s very simple, actually. We’re trying to form consistent habits. And if you’re trying to do that, that means everybody. It doesn’t mean three guys — everybody doing that. I thought there were some really good things we did tonight on both ends of the floor,” the 41-year-old head coach said. “There were some possessions in the first half where we were able to execute multiple square-to-reds, multiple pick-and-rolls, and finish with a blockout.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, Redick further added, “I thought our throw-heads in the first half were fantastic. But if you want to be a good team, you have to do it every single time. You have to do the right thing every single time. And that’s where I don’t think any of the groups tonight were as consistent as they need to be. To me, we took a step forward with some of the defensive stuff from the other night against Golden State, and we took a step backward tonight. And that’s, I think, a little bit frustrating.”

via Imago Nov 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick reacts against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

AD

To be honest, the head coach didn’t even hide the frustration in his voice. The Phoenix Suns blazed through the night, shooting 47 of 102 from the floor with 38.1% from deep, controlling rhythm and spacing. They moved the ball beautifully with 27 assists, forced 18 Lakers fouls, and turned 12 steals into easy buckets. Even with just 38 rebounds, their 52 points in the paint tore through LA’s defense. Ten turnovers hardly slowed the surge.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Meanwhile, quicksand trapped the LA Lakers. Their 44.4% shooting and 11 of 33 from three failed to keep pace. Despite owning the boards with 49 rebounds and 14 offensive grabs, the offense lagged. Eighteen turnovers and only 18 assists screamed chaos. Free throws were their lifeline at 75%, but it wasn’t enough. The Suns’ energy swallowed them whole as LA’s rhythm collapsed late.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, let’s come back to Luka Doncic and Marcus Smart. The debut had its fire and flaws, and JJ Redick made sure to underline both. Smart’s grit and Luka’s growing chemistry with Deandre Ayton created a sense of promise tangled with frustration. Yet, beneath the coach’s sharp tone lingered a hint of optimism. Because even in preseason chaos, the blueprint of something real began to show.

Marcus Smart and Luka Doncic’s debut had sparks of promise amidst loss

What did JJ Redick think about the preseason debutants on Tuesday? “I thought Marcus was very physical and tenacious. I would have liked to have gotten him a shot — at least one — in 20 minutes. That’s where I think just fooling around with the game a little bit. I didn’t like some of the no-pass possessions and some of the shot selection,” Redick said.

Meanwhile, he added, “Luka did some good things. I said at halftime to you, he had two opportunities to score right at the rim in the first half and tried to make the pass to DA for the lob. I think it’s just the first time trying to work that partnership. But I like what I saw from him, and I like what I saw from Marcus.”

via Imago Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic exploded in his preseason debut with 25 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, thrilling the crowd with one-legged threes and wild assists that sparked grins all around. Fresh off EuroBasket glory, he looked alive again under JJ Redick’s watchful eye. Marcus Smart’s return from Achilles tendinopathy added muscle. However, he scored no points but one assist in the 20-minute gameplay. The Lakers’ 113-104 collapse to the Suns showed how far they remain from full strength with LeBron and others sidelined.

Well, the Los Angeles Lakers danced on the edge of brilliance and breakdown, and the crowd felt every beat. Luka’s magic flickered. Smart’s grit grounded. And JJ Redick’s voice carried both pride and warning. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns walked away with the scoreboard, but the night belonged to lessons. Because beneath the missed shots and scattered plays, something bold, raw, and beautifully unfinished began to breathe in Los Angeles.