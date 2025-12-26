JJ Redick Sends Green Light to Rob Pelinka for Trade After Giving Up on Unnamed Lakers Star

Until it was good, the Lakers’ flaws never appeared on the surface. But since starting 15-4, the team has collapsed. Christmas Day was another showcase for their downward spiral. The Lakers never led against the Houston Rockets. While injuries have had an impact, head coach JJ Redick has grown increasingly frustrated with the team’s lethargy. And it is at this point that he is sparing nobody.

Redick’s press conference was just as transparent as after the loss against the Phoenix Suns. He slammed the players for not caring enough. But most importantly, Redick’s patience has reached a boiling point. At one instance during the presser, he stopped a reporter between his question about the team’s effort.

“We’ve given everybody a chance,” the Lakers head coach said about the team.

Although short, his response was an indirect call for help from the front office. Redick clearly feels he has exhausted his options with the current make up of the team. The Lakers are heavily loaded on offence. But when they struggle to protect the ball, as has been the case during their three-game losing streak, they haven’t found a way to win. Worse, the team itself appears divided, unable to find synergy on the floor.

With the trade deadline approaching, Rob Pelinka would be looking at this run closely. Even Luka Doncic has said “a change” is necessary for the team. Aside from culture, Redick needs players who can execute his system. Particularly, the Lakers’ rebounding and defensive integrity have to improve if they want to compete for a championship. JJ Redick needs players who play with heart, and can support the Lakers’ high-octane offence.

The current composition has made it impossible for the Lakers to play winning basketball. Everything Redick wants to do, play with pace and ferocity, can’t be achieved without players willing to step up into roles that seem uncomfortable. Because that’s what winning requires. But before enforcing his need for a trade, Redick might try a different approach.

JJ Redick vows to make the Lakers uncomfortable

The Lakers red hot start to the season failed to give the team the spark it needed. They won on the back of huge offensive performances, either from Luka Doncic or Austin Reaves. But oppositions are always studying, hoping to find a predictable pattern. So far, shutting down the Lakers’ offensive threats has resulted in teams threatening them. Even the Utah Jazz, without Lauri Markannen, pushed them to the brink.

Most teams have managed to squash the Lakers mainly with grit. The Purple and Gold have been unable to deal with pressure. The Rockets tonight forced 16 turnovers while also grabbing 17 offensive rebounds. This wasn’t the first time the Lakers lost that battle. And these metrics depend largely on the group’s motor. Redick doesn’t see any resistance from the Lakers, so his final attempt will be during their next practice.

“Saturday’s practice — I told the guys — it’s going to be uncomfortable… I’m not doing another 53 games like this,” said the Lakers head coach.

At this point, the Lakers need to take accountability and be honest about their poor display. It comes down to each and every player. But it also aims at JJ Redick. The Lakers’ offence is dominated by their three ball handlers. It either leads to elite decision-making or a complete breakdown to the point it seems the Lakers aren’t sure how to move the ball around.

The team doesn’t need a lecture about playing hard, but the ability to play together. Without equal trust in everyone on the floor, unlocking the Lakers’ best will be a challenge in itself. A trade could help sort out some of the worries. If they get some size, the Lakers could recycle possessions, which could trickle down into better defensive positioning. However, if they can’t get together and create a fluent system, the issues could just persist.

The Lakers don’t have depth like other teams. The players they have aren’t getting into the games regularly to have any rhythm. On a night where they couldn’t score, Nick Smith Jr. didn’t play, and Dalton Knecht only got garbage-time minutes when the game was over. Either Redick feels he doesn’t have the options to adapt, or he doesn’t trust the team’s depth to meet the requirements in the game.

That’s not going to change with one move. The Lakers, from top to bottom, need to get better. Whether it’s their rotations or their disappointing energy, everything needs to change.