JJ Redick Sets Clear Expectations for LeBron James Ahead of Playoffs, Admits Lakers Star Must Carry Offensive Burden

JJ Redick sets the tone for the final push. Following the comforting win over the Phoenix Suns amid a tense locker room backdrop, Lakers head coach JJ Redick addressed the media with a clear message. With the postseason approaching and uncertainty surrounding the availability of LeBron James’ key teammates, the spotlight has shifted firmly back onto the franchise cornerstone, and so have expectations.

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Yes, the 41-year-old coach has placed significant responsibility on the shoulders of LeBron James, who, at this stage of his career, is no stranger to carrying the load. He famously led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2015 Finals despite injuries to Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving, showcasing his ability to rise under pressure. However, asking him to replicate that level of offensive responsibility now presents a far steeper challenge given his current role and mileage. With that reality in mind, Redick addressed the media and laid out his expectations.

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“We’re going to need him to facilitate, we’re going to need him to score, we’re going to need him to defend and rebound. I think he recognizes the task at hand, and he’s very locked in. He’s played great all three games,” Redick said, expressing confidence in a clearly defined plan.

Imago Dec 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and head coach JJ Redick against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That belief from JJ Redick also signals a sharp reversal in LeBron James‘ role this season. Earlier in the year, he had intentionally settled into a reduced scoring role, allowing Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves to dictate the offense while conserving energy and focusing more on playmaking.

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The team’s offensive hierarchy was evident in both usage and production—Doncic dominated possessions with a 38.5 usage rate while delivering an MVP-caliber 33.5 points per game, whereas Reaves (23.3 ppg, 24.0 usage) and James (21.0 ppg, 23.6 usage) operated more as complementary options within the system.

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With Luka Doncic sidelined by a hamstring injury and Austin Reaves dealing with a left oblique strain, the Lakers now enter the postseason facing significant uncertainty.

The situation forces James to elevate his scoring output while leaning on contributors like Deandre Ayton and Rui Hachimura, with added support expected from Marcus Smart and shooters such as Luke Kennard.

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In practical terms, that could mean James shouldering a nightly scoring burden in the 40-point range to keep the offense afloat.

LeBron James shows signs of brilliance

Under growing pressure, LeBron James has already begun responding with production that reflects a return to offensive command. Over the past three games, he has averaged 28.0 points, 12.6 assists, and 7.6 rebounds – a clear indication that he is re-embracing the role of primary creator when the team needs it most.

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And if there were any doubts about his mindset, a moment in Dallas said it all. With the Lakers missing both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, James walked into a hostile environment against a young, energized Mavericks squad featuring rising talent like Cooper Flagg. He responded the only way he knows how – by taking over, finishing with 30 points, 9 rebounds, and 15 assists while dictating the game as the undisputed alpha.

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But it wasn’t just the stat line that stood out. Amid the noise from courtside, as Mavericks fans chirped, James turned and delivered a message that perfectly captured his mentality:

“I can still do this sh–, you know what I’m sayin’? I can still do this sh–,” he fires back, voice dripping with conviction. Then the kicker: “They put me on the shelf, ya know.”

A fiery, in-the-moment reminder that he can still dominate at the highest level, even deep into his 23rd season.

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It was less about the exchange itself and more about what it represented – a superstar refusing to be written off, embracing the burden as the Lakers once again lean on him.

Now, the challenge shifts to JJ Redick, who has to construct the right supporting cast around the veteran superstar. Going forward, Redick’s workable formula around James should sustain until Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves return to the mix.

Meanwhile, the coach also addressed the growing perception of the opponents, who are eager to face the Purple & Gold.

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Above all, the task ahead has made the situation even steeper. The Lakers are likely to face the Houston Rockets in the first round without home-court advantage.

Houston presents a physically imposing matchup, anchored by versatile defenders like Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and Tari Eason, while offensively leaning on the scoring presence of Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun.

In short, the path forward is steep. One that will demand vintage greatness from James if the Lakers hope to advance.