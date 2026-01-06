JJ Redick Slammed For Leaking “Inside Information” About Lakers Locker Room

“We’re a terrible basketball team.” JJ Redick didn’t hold back after the Lakers’ Christmas Day blowout loss to the Rockets. The Lakers HC can neither hide the ecstasy of big wins nor can he hide his frustration after losses during media engagements. While some Lakers fans might find it an endearing quality for a leader, one former NBA player doesn’t think that’s the right way to go about things every time. In fact, he believes that Redick was delusional about his ability to handle the media.

The Lakers opened their season with a superb record despite LeBron James being out of the lineup. However, a troubled stretch hit the team in December when they lost 6 out of 10 games, and that too by massive margins. LA quickly became the biggest story in the league, not just because of their poor performances, but also because of Redick’s comments in the media.

During that stretch, he called his team “unprofessional” and even alleged that they didn’t “care enough.” After the Christmas Day loss to the Rockets, Redick openly told reporters that there were players on his team who lacked effort and commitment on the floor.

It’s the media part that former NBA forward Eddie Johnson said was JJ Redick’s problem. The 1989 Sixth Man of the Year said that Redick gave too much locker room information to the media.

“Obviously, Redick is a young coach. And I just think, just from my experiences, being around, I think I had 12 head coaches, some coaches talk too much,” Johnson said. “I think he just talks too much, especially to the media. He feels like he can handle the media. And I think that’s part of his problem, that he feels like he can handle the media because he’s been in the media at a high level. But I just think he gives them too much and he talks too much, and I think he lets too much inside information out.”

Redick is not pretentious; he is authentic. Either he doesn’t know how to, or he doesn’t like being diplomatic. He says what he sees without sugarcoating it. According to Johnson, it will end up alienating Redick from his players.

“And so when you talk too much, they tend to shut you out. That’s all. Like, I don’t think they do it on purpose. You just have a lot of words coming out of your mouth. And guys kind of cut you off. And I think that’s part of his growth process.”

Johnson’s issue with Redick’s comments is nothing new. He has previously blasted the Lakers head coach for shifting the Lakers’ struggles onto LeBron James.

Eddie Johnson slammed JJ Redick for blaming LeBron James for ruining Lakers’ chemistry

After blasting his team in the Christmas Day post-game presser, JJ Redick spoke to the media following an “uncomfortable” meeting with his team on Dec. 27. Addressing his team’s struggles, he said that since LeBron James had joined the team following sciatica, the Lakers’ offense hadn’t been organized. Johnson followed up on Redick’s comments with a fiery post on X.

“Luka does not get back (arguing with officials), it’s Bron’s fault. Reaves can’t guard guards; it’s Bron’s fault. Offense not fluid because Luka needs the ball, it’s Bron’s fault. Laker fans show up late; it’s Bron’s fault. About to blow up in L.A. if this continues,” Johnson wrote.

While Eddie Johnson made valid points about Redick’s media interaction, it seems like he doesn’t have a particular liking for Redick. In 2024, before JJ became the Lakers coach, he appeared on Shaquille O’Neal’s “Big Podcast” and made a controversial comment that the 90s era, during Michael Jordan’s prime, was “watered down.” Johnson blasted Redick with a message on X.

“So says a guy who was 6 years old when the 90’s started! We would have tested your manhood quickly! If anything, you would have been relegated to serving water to the veterans until you manned up,” he wrote. “Analytic brain would have ran you out of the league in the 90’s.”

JJ Redick is in his second season, and it is a learning curve for him. However, he should perhaps limit his emotions to the locker room. He is in LA, and there are already enough cameras on LeBron James’ team. As usual.