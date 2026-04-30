JJ Redick Subtly Calls Out LeBron James’ Mistake in Lakers’ Game 5 Loss to Rockets

In the week leading up to their first-round series against the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Lakers repeatedly made ball security a point of emphasis, a recurring theme that the coaching staff hammered home at every opportunity. Game 5 at Crypto.com Arena arrived as an opportunity to bury the Rockets and end the conversation entirely. Instead, the same self-inflicted wounds resurfaced; Houston won 99-93, and JJ Redick walked to the podium with a coaching vocabulary precise enough to identify exactly what kind of mistake cost LeBron James and the Lakers a closeout win at home.

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“I do think we had two of those turnovers where we get a stop and we throw the ball ahead out of bounds,” Redick said after the loss. “Those are the kind of ones that you wish you had back.” He did not name names; he didn’t need to. One of such occasions was in the second quarter when James attempted a full-court pass to Rui Hachimura, but the pass was too strong, and the Lakers lost a position of strength. But his framing drew a clear line between two categories of mistakes that will define the conversation heading into Game 6 in Houston: “Turnovers of aggression are OK. Turnovers of passivity are not.” It was a coach’s way of saying that reading the moment and choosing not to make the simple play was the error.

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LeBron James finished with 25 points and seven assists in Game 5, bouncing back from his 10-point showing in Game 4. He delivered 11 of those points in the fourth quarter to keep Los Angeles within striking distance. But the three-point struggles that have trailed him through this series showed up again at the worst possible time. James went 0-for-6 from beyond the arc, extending his combined mark to 0-for-9 from three across the last two games. He knew what it cost. “We had some opportunities to make some shots we didn’t make,” James said. “As much as we’ve got to defend, you’ve also got to score in this game too.” He was blunt about the mistakes themselves: “We made some unforced mistakes tonight, too many unforced mistakes. So we’ve got to be better on Friday.”

The broader issue Redick is contending with goes beyond any single possession. Los Angeles has two lead ballhandlers sidelined in Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, and the guards replacing them are not natural point guards. The turnover problem has not purely been a ball-handling issue; as Marcus Smart put it after Game 4, the majority were mental lapses, dropped passes, routine plays that simply were not made. Redick’s postgame comments pointed to a second area of concern on top of the turnovers: “A little bit of game plan and KYP mistakes defensively for us in that second quarter.” Know Your Personnel: errors in a playoff series, at home, with a chance to close – that is the detail a coaching staff does not let slide quietly.

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The Series That Won’t Die – Featuring Redick and James

The Lakers walked into Wednesday with every conceivable advantage: a 3-1 series lead, home court, and a Rockets team playing without Kevin Durant for the fourth straight game. The one player who showed up to make a statement regardless of circumstances was Jabari Smith Jr., who declared before tip-off that Houston was the better team and then backed it up with 22 points.

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Imago Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) with Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

LeBron was unmoved by the noise. “I don’t care about s*** like that, bro,” he said. “I’m too old for that s***.” Austin Reaves’ return after nearly a month with an oblique injury produced 22 points, six assists, and four rebounds across 34 minutes, an encouraging sign that at least one piece of the backcourt puzzle is back. But Marcus Smart contributed six turnovers on his own, and Luke Kennard went 0-for-4 from the field for a single point, an offensive output that JJ Redick will need to solve before the Lakers board a plane to Texas.

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The series is 3-2. Los Angeles has the lead, the experience, and a 41-year-old who scored 11 fourth-quarter points and then told the room plainly what needs to happen next. “Gotta flush this one,” James said. The Lakers have closed out a team on the road before. What they haven’t done yet is stop making the passive mistakes their own coach just put on the record.