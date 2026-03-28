JJ Redick to Appeal Luka Doncic’s 16th Technical for ‘Exaggerated Push’ on Nets Star as Suspension Awaits

The Los Angeles Laker are on a very improved run but Luka Doncic is on a rollercoaster. His drop in the MVP rankings has gone parallel to all the criticism about his ‘whining.’ Does that mean he’d not lobby for himself? Absolutely not. After a close shave, a one-game suspension is staring Doncic in the face after an altercation with Ziaire Williams of the Brooklyn Nets. He picked up his ‘second’ 16th technical foul of the season from that. Unless JJ Redick has something to say about that.

Despite a dominant 41-point performance from Luka, this poses a significant disciplinary speedbump for the Lakers. The team can’t afford to have him sit out a game (likely their matchup against the Washington Wizards on March 30). That gives the team the time to appeal against it.

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When asked about Doncic’s tech, JJ Redick said, “I’m sure we will appeal it.” But he had to admit he wasn’t sure if the tech was warranted or not. “I’m not sure. I didn’t see what happened.”

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Even though the Lakers coach didn’t see it, the man himself had his own description of events that contrasted the officiants’.

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“He was in my face three times. I just wanted to get out of there and it’s a double tech, of course.” Doncic’s frustration was obvious after the referees called it an ‘exaggerated push’ and awarded that tech. “What can I say? I didn’t even talk. I just wanted to get out of there. They say I push… my push was exaggerated, which was obviously not. And I don’t know what else to tell you, man.”

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Whether the push is debatable or not, Doncic’s team is clearly backing him. The Lakers successfully appealed against the tech from last week’s Orlando Magic matchup and saved him from suspension. Redick made it clear that they will campaign for that again.

The Lakers are backing Luka Doncic

The technical foul was the result of a heated exchange at the 5:12 mark of the third quarter. Luka Doncic got tangled with Nets forward Ziaire Williams, The resulting fracas caused a prolonged pause in the game.

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A video review showed Doncic pushing Williams and Williams retaliating by swiping back at Doncic’s face. Luka’s ‘exaggerated push’ got him an offensive foul. But crew chief Sean Wright awarded both a tech each.

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Doncic’s picked up his 16th tech of the season for jawing at Magic’s Goga Bitadze. But the NBA rescinded the techs after both teams appealed.

It, however, seems unlikely the Lakers could succeed again. The officials already reviewed the video before assessing it. A slight silver lining is that it would give Doncic’s sore hamstring an extra day of rest.

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This also stirred the same discussion about Doncic stopping the flow of the game by constantly arguing with the referees. They argue that it’s contributed to his decline in the MVP rankings, though his teammates like Austin Reaves disagree.

Whether the Lakers can save Doncic’s rescinded fouls record or not remains to be seen. But this clearly shows that while their superstar is averaging a near 40 points per game, the team has no intention of correcting their whining.