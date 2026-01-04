JJ Redick Under Fire After Blaming True Culprit Behind LeBron James & Lakers’ Troubles

It’s yet another day of frustration for the Lakers’ head coach. After praising LeBron James as “phenomenal” in the win over the Memphis Grizzlies, JJ Redick has turned his attention to the team’s recurring flaws. The second-year coach seems to be running short on solutions, and the growing pressure from fans is becoming hard to ignore.

JJ Redick said the Lakers’ lack of organization on offense has baffled him. “I mean, I don’t know what else to do,” Redick said after the Saturday practice. “I do a lot of joysticking over there on the sideline. Yesterday I said, ‘Hey, let’s run Away Toss. You bring it up the left side. I want so and so in it.’ This was after a dead ball. It wasn’t like I was calling it on the fly. And we bring it up that side, and the person I want in the Away Toss isn’t over there. That’s happening so consistently right now.”

Players not executing the plays he’s calling appears to be Redick’s biggest issue at the moment. The issue was not just in practice, but the head coach pointed out the problem from Friday’s 128-121 win over the Grizzlies. He said that over a dozen plays he called, only four of them were run correctly. So who should be blamed? “I chalk it up to the holidays,” stated Redick.

In the follow up when the 41-year-old was asked if the players were forgetting the plays, the head coach set the record straight. “I wasn’t a guy that forgot plays.” The Lakers went into that Grizzlies clash having lost four of their last five games and were in desperate need of a win.

They led by double digits on multiple occasions, but blew those leads and trailed in the fourth quarter. James and Luka Doncic then took over to get the Lakers over the line and avoid what would have been a brutal defeat.

Just a few days ago, after the turnover-heavy blowout 128-106 loss to the Detroit Pistons, JJ Redick stated the team was still finding its identity. A week ago, after the loss against the Rockets, the head coach admitted there would be “uncomfortable” practice sessions.

However, the issues arising from them are still unresolved. Fans are clearly not seeing any improvement and are tired of their head coach’s constant complaints.

JJ Redick continues to lose supporters

Last season, he led them to the 3rd seed and 50 wins. But this year, despite the 21-11 record, the problems are apparent. This season, they have all lost their games by double digits. Not only on offense, but also on defense, the team is struggling. They carried the sixth-worst defensive rating in the league at 118.4.

So a fan wrote, “Yup sounds like they clearly don’t respect JJ at all. Plus his attitude may play a big part in that.”

Another just continued the same point that Redick had shared previously. “Players don’t know the offense and we’re 32 games in.” After the loss against the Rockets 119-96, Redick explained, “Too often we have guys that don’t want to make that choice”.

It was the game when LeBron James recorded a shocking stat of plus-minus of -33 in the loss to Houston, meaning the Lakers were outscored by 33 points with him on the court. That’s why a netizen put some blame on King James.

“They sure as hell didn’t have these problems when LeBron was out the first part of the season.” Meanwhile, another brought out the past remarks that JJ Redick made as an analyst, calling other head coaches to be more responsible.

Two years ago, working with ESPN, he didn’t mince words while calling out Doc Rivers. “There’s just no, there’s never accountability with that guy. Well, there’s never accountability.” Now, the fans are doing the same to the 41-year-old.

“All the s–t this man talked about all these different coaches .. darvin ham doc rivers , what u got to say now lakers head coach ?” While JJ Redick is clearly struggling with offensive schemes, and defensively, the Lakers are nowhere near the other top teams, one fan simply asked for a change. “He’s not fit for the job. He will be fired soon.”