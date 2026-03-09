JJ Redick Urged to Make Change After Adou Thierro & Bronny James Make Headlines: “Can’t Find Mins for This?”

It’s not just the Los Angeles Lakers that are making a charge. Their young players are turning heads, too. Bronny James and Adou Thiero returned to the G-League to play for the South Bay Lakers. Let’s just say everybody was impressed with the tandem’s breathtaking performance against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

One of the commentators even said, “They got to find minutes for this guy” about Thiero. The athletic forward enjoyed a near-perfect game. Thiero poured in 25 points and 6 rebounds to go with two blocked shots. The dynamic forward missed just two of his shot attempts, while creating some mesmerizing highlights.

Adou Thiero practically did everything on the floor. He hit a three on one end, then sprinted back to get a loud block in the same sequence. At the same time, Bronny James was sensational in his role too. The developing guard scored 15 points while making three of his five shots from beyond the arc.

Bronny showed off some of his innate athleticism with a late-game poster. Unsurprisingly, the tandem’s surge led the South Bay Lakers to a close win. JJ Redick has always been high on the set of prospects. The Lakers head coach sees the G-League as an appropriate tool to develop their talents. With time, their consistency is definitely starting to show. So far, it hasn’t been enough to get a regular spot on the senior team.

Adou Thiero is averaging less than six minutes per game. On the other hand, James has gotten on the floor a little more than his teammate. However, Redick hasn’t used him extensively. After their performance tonight, fans can’t understand why that is the case.

Laker Nation shows JJ Redick the direction

The Lakers haven’t been bad of late. The team has won five of its last six, recently beating the Knicks. However, the team has been swimming in controversy. Notably, there’s still doubts about Deandre Ayton’s effort. And after his concerning comments after playing the Magic, some fans feel confused. “Y’all telling me they can’t find mins for this?” a fan wrote after watching Thiero’s highlights.

Of course, it’s not as easy. Ayton’s been an established center in the league for years. Thiero’s just come in, and is working on making his skills NBA-ready. That’s where one fan made a rightful observation. “How do people expect him to get NBA experience if he does not play?” they wrote.

Adou Thiero and Bronny James may be developing prospects. Still, JJ Redick could try them out more frequently, especially when athleticism has been a problem for the team this season. “I wouldn’t mind cutting Jake’s if he stays in his shooting slump where he air balls 3s,” a fan mentioned.

LaRavia has struggled to shoot the ball. He’s made just a single three-pointer over the last five games. Thiero, a 6’7” guard, doesn’t offer consistent shooting either. But with development in mind, having a refreshing forward could definitely help. Don’t think we forgot Bronny James, though, because the people didn’t.

One fan drew an appropriate NBA comparison for the Lakers’ former second-round pick. “Y’all telling me he can’t be a Davion Mitchell, Jose Alvarado type player?” a person wrote. Lucky for them, James aspires to make that his niche. The 21-year-old prides himself on being a defensive menace. He’s showing shades of what he could be in the G-League.

Bronny James’ three-point stroke also appears to have considerably improved. It’s nerve-wracking for Redick to just throw two young players in there. If it doesn’t work, their confidence could suffer. However, if it does work, the Lakers could have fascinating depth heading into the postseason.