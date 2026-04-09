JJ Redick’s Accountability, Leadership Questioned After Calling Out 3 Lakers Stars in Blowout Loss

JJ Redick oversaw a sensational stretch in March where his Los Angeles Lakers team went 15-2 and jumped to the third seed in the West. Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Marcus Smart, and even Deandre Ayton all starred as the yellow and purple faithful dreamt about a previously unexpected championship run. But multiple injuries and three defeats have humbled the mighty Lakers.

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After Tuesday’s blowout 123-87 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder (second loss in less than 10 days), Redick went on a tirade, calling out most of his players for their subpar displays. But popular sports analyst Nick Wright feels that the 41-year-old needs to take a long, hard look in the mirror and determine what kind of coach he wants to be. Because it’s not the wins that define you, it’s how you portray yourself in your lowest moments that earns the respect of your squad.

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“I agree they’ll be fine, and I agree Reddick’s done a good job this year,” Wright said on today’s segment of First Things First. “I think both of the I think both of those are not in dispute. Here would be why I liked this maybe less than you did. First point. JJ Reddick’s demeanor seems to always be directly correlated with how the team is rolling. And I don’t think that is necessarily the right way to be as a leader.”

Wright added, “I don’t think when we’re winning, then it’s all laughs and happy, and when things are going bad or all of a sudden we got some bad news, now all of a sudden we’re back to ‘those guys better be ready for practice tomorrow. I’m going to run them into the ground.’ I actually think, you know, sometimes when things are going high, that’s when you come in hard, and when things are low, that’s when you sometimes have a softer touch.”

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Redick benched Rui Hachimura early for not doing his job and had a heated exchange with Jarred Vanderbilt after subbing him out 16 seconds into the second quarter. In the post-game presser, he downplayed it as “normal stuff” and a “confluence of things” amid the need to scrap while undermanned.

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He went on to add that he seeks “nine guys that are all in on us fighting,” using the final three games to identify them, and highlighted Ayton’s ball-catching issues despite plays run for him.

But Wright feels that it is unfair criticism from a coach who needs to protect his players when they are under immense scrutiny. He added that while accountability is essential, it must start with the head coach setting the tone.

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“Second thing is, I don’t mind demanding accountability, and I think it is a prerequisite of any leader,” Wright went on to add.

“I think Redick sometimes has done, and very recently included, a poor job of being accountable himself. We have had two separate parties that Redick has named as partially to blame for the injury situation that his team is in – the Mavericks’ MRI staff and, by default, his very own trainers who gave him the clear (to play Doncic).”

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“But what I haven’t heard is ‘but ultimately I’m the head coach, and I should have protected my guy’ even if that is not what he believes…I think that is a fair criticism.”

Redick has a 100-61 record as Lakers coach, which is not a bad start to a coaching career in the NBA. But a 1-4 playoff record highlights his caliber in make-or-break games.

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Of course, his tenure has seen its share of ups and downs, but all in all, he’s been blessed with an abundance of talent ever since he took the helm in LA, in the form of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, and now, Luka Doncic.

The real question now is how he adapts when that star power isn’t fully available

JJ Redick earned a contract extension in September 2025 after his debut year and boasts the NBA’s best 57-4 record when leading after three quarters as of early 2026. He outperforms predecessors like Darvin Ham (90-76) in win percentage. But his player management is questionable, especially when without star power.

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As Doncic and Reaves look at a potential return date late into round one of the playoffs, maybe even round two altogether, Redick needs to come up with contingency plans. He’s counted on fighters like Jake LaRavia and Luke Kennard in recent games as he attempts to figure out his playoff rotation.

Imago Dec 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and head coach JJ Redick against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He explored his bench strength against OKC, giving extended minutes to a mix of deep reserves and recent additions in an effort to evaluate who can handle playoff pressure. But the message is clear from the former Duke Blue Devil: step up or step out.

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Redick needs to focus on accountability amid injuries and position the Lakers for resilience, turning adversity into opportunity. With final tune-ups against Golden State, Phoenix, and Utah, he can solidify a battle-tested nine-man core ready to grind through the West’s gauntlet.

Best-case scenario, he will be able to count on Smart, Reaves, and James in the first round. Worst-case scenario, he may have to rely solely on LeBron James to carry the load. That reality will ultimately determine whether his demanding approach strengthens the group—or exposes its limits under playoff pressure.