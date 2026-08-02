Joe Lacob Accused of Exploiting Stephen Curry’s Loyalty as Warriors Surround Him With Failing Roster

Stephen Curry has never publicly hinted at wanting out of Golden State. Even after roster shakeups, failed pursuits of star talent and another offseason filled with questions about the Warriors’ championship ceiling, the four-time NBA champion has continued to tie his future to the franchise. That unwavering loyalty has now sparked a bigger debate: has it also reduced the pressure on the Warriors to go all-in around him?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Insider Anthony Irwin, “Joe Lacob gets to use Steph Curry’s loyalty against him.” Unlike LeBron James, who has left teams to chase rings, the Warriors superstar has never made the move. In fact, “it’s a lot harder for Steph Curry to do that,” Irwin added. But why?

ADVERTISEMENT

“He wants to be a lifelong Golden State Warrior. He wants to also compete for championships right up until the moment that he can no longer compete for championships,” the insider continued. “And yet, because Joe Lacob knows that Steph would prefer to remain a Golden State Warrior rather than go and chase a title somewhere else or go play for Charlotte in his hometown or closer to his hometown.”

Irwin further asked, “Because Lacob knows that he can hold that loyalty over Steph, guess what Lacob is going to continue telling his front office to do?”

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing of that criticism comes after another relatively quiet offseason. But Golden State’s inactivity was not simply a matter of refusing to spend. According to multiple reports, the Warriors explored trades for Paul George, Lauri Markkanen and even submitted an offer built around four unprotected first-round picks for Giannis Antetokounmpo. None materialized because of rival teams’ demands, market conditions and the financial restrictions created by the NBA’s second-apron rules.

The Warriors instead continued building around Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis while prioritizing long-term flexibility over surrendering multiple young players and future draft picks in blockbuster negotiations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Worse still, that approach followed a season where the Warriors fell well short of looking like a true contender. “And yet, you haven’t heard a peep out of Steph or his camp saying, ‘Guys, I’m still pretty good.’ And Lacob is going to continue to use that against him,” Anthony Irwin concluded.

For now, Stephen Curry controls the entire situation. The Warriors move him -only if he asks, and his deal expires after this year. Now, the 38-year-old could follow LeBron by signing anywhere for the minimum. But again, that is unlikely to happen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another season of chasing the playoffs may test his patience. Especially after another quiet summer left frustration growing inside the organization. This is exactly where the Boston Celtics conversations are thriving.

John Karalis of Sports Illustrated imagined a blockbuster that sends the 2-time NBA MVP to Boston. In return, the Dubs land Paul George, Sam Hauser, and 2 first-round picks originally owned by the Philadelphia 76ers.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, Karalis also believes Celtics GM Brad Stevens would seriously explore a move for Stephen Curry. That is, if Golden State ever decided to put its franchise icon on the trade market. “There’s no doubt Brad Stevens has already been on the phone with the Warriors brass to pitch a deal if they want one,” he wrote.

The Golden State Warriors may eventually weigh future assets before Stephen Curry’s value fades. Even so, that path still feels unlikely. Curry remains committed to finishing his career with the Warriors. And Joe Lacob appears positioned to benefit from that loyalty for as long as it continues to hold the franchise together.