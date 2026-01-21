Joe Lacob Gives Jonathan Kuminga Green Signal as Steve Kerr Reunites With 23YO Star

The second quarter in the Warriors-Raptors gamereached a fever pitch tonight. The home crowd at Chase Center stood up to give a standing ovation to Jonathan Kuminga who stepped onto the floor for the first time in a month. The Warriors lost 127-145 but Kuminga brought a different kind of energy to the team that’s reeling from Jimmy Butler’s season-ending injury. Even Joe Lacob was bursting with ‘I told you so’ energy. But more importantly, the ice seemingly thawed between the forward and his head coach.

JK finally came off the bench in the second quarter and delivered an explosive “and-1” finish in the second half. It made Warriors owner Joe Lacob jump out of his courtside seat, almost halfway into the court to pump the air. He was visibly ecstatic and signaling his approval of the young star’s return to the fold.

Lacob is also the primary reason Kuminga is still in the Bay. The billionaire is a fan of the 23-year-old and wants to hang on to his potential growth. So this really game him the chops to rub it in the Kuminga critics’ noses.

And those who thought the forward was going to be rusty after a month away, JK had 20 points off the bench. He played 21 points and added five assists and a steal. His shooting decline was what got him demoted but tonight he was at 74% true shooting efficiency.

It’s Kerr who’s facing the brunt of the blame for tonight’s blowout loss. Fans can’t reconcile his decision to not play the starters, including Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, in the last quarter.

But what overshadowed that was a little interaction after the game. Kerr and Kuminga were seen chatting in the sidelines after the game ended and the vibes were pretty great. Everyone thought the “fractured beyond repair” relationship will create some awkwardness tonight. But none of that was visible giving a silver lining to not having Jimmy Butler to depend on.

Steve Kerr and Jonathan Kuminga’s truce could give Joe Lacob what he wants

Steve Kerr has been touting his instinct when he made dramatic changes in his lineup. He benched Jonathan Kuminga in mid-December to recalculate the dip in shooting efficiency. And it’s not a decision that’s sat well with the Warriors community.

Kerr had been making empty promises of putting JK in the lineup all of 2026. Which is not much. But tonight he finally did and loved what he saw.

“He came in and had great energy, attacked the rim, made some shots. I thought JK was really good and it’s a great sign with Jimmy out, obviously, there’s a hole in that spot of our roster. So JK is gonna factor in here again and really pleased with the way he stayed ready and stayed prepared and got his opportunity and played really well,” Kerr said after the game, not looking like they just lost one.

Kerr revealed that Kuminga had not been practicing with the team either. So he was not sure how he would fit in the rotation after a money away. He was pleasantly surprised the youngster did well.

“It’s been a month or so since he played and we haven’t had any practice. So it’s hard to have any idea how someone is going to play in a set of circumstances but he was really good,” Kerr commented.

While Kuminga’s trade request remains active, the “experimentation” Kerr mentioned has already yielded a 20-point proof of concept. The chances of him getting traded dipped and Joe Lacob is probably strutting around after being right.