Joe Lacob Makes Expectations Clear to Warriors Locker Room After Stephen Curry’s ‘Runner’s Knee’ Injury

Feb 10, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors CEO Joe Lacob presents guard Stephen Curry (30) with the 2024 NBA All-Star ball before the game against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Feb 10, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors CEO Joe Lacob presents guard Stephen Curry (30) with the 2024 NBA All-Star ball before the game against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

The margin for error just disappeared in Golden State. The Warriors were already adjusting to life without Jimmy Butler. Now they are preparing for games without Stephen Curry as well, forcing the organization to confront what this season realistically is.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Owner Joe Lacob addressed the locker room mindset following Curry’s runner’s knee diagnosis and Butler’s season-ending ACL tear, both confirmed during the Feb. 19-20 reporting window. “We’re just going to have to gut it out, win some of these games.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That statement changed the tone. This is no longer a roster chasing ideal seeding. It is a team trying to survive the schedule.

Imago Jan 20, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks at the scoreboard during a game against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Curry’s MRI returned clean, but he will miss at least five games and be re-evaluated in ten days. Because of that timeline, the Warriors cannot plan around short-term availability. They have to plan around uncertainty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Butler’s injury already forced a roster pivot. The team acquired Kristaps Porzingis on Feb. 5 to stabilize star production after losing their primary two-way wing for the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Lacob acknowledged the altered expectations directly. “We can upset some people.” That optimism came with limits. He also explained the standings goal has changed. “The Jimmy injury just came at the exact wrong time. I know that’s difficult, but we just have to figure out a way to win. Maybe the expectations for where we can get are not as high, but we can still be good. We can still be in the playoffs.”

The difference is important. Earlier projections focused on positioning. Now the focus is on qualification.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Lacob calls for unity from the Warriors

Golden State currently sits in the Play-In range, which reshapes the postseason path. Entering the bracket from that position usually means facing a conference favorite immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

History reinforces the challenge. Only one Play-In team has reached the Finals, the 2023 Miami Heat, led by Butler. The Warriors now attempt that route without him and temporarily without Curry.

Because of that, responsibility shifts to depth. Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody are expected to carry larger offensive stretches while the roster integrates Porzingis during Curry’s absence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The numbers underline the urgency. Golden State is 6-11 in games without Curry this season. That record turns every upcoming game into positioning protection rather than standings climbing.

Lacob’s message centered on response, not excuses. The organization believes internal production determines whether the season stays alive long enough for Curry’s return.

“I think we have a shot. I’m an optimist, as you know. I think our players, hopefully, will step up and play as best as we can, integrate Porzingis, get Curry back, and hopefully we make a decent run.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Integration matters as much as wins. Porzingis already debuted off the bench against Boston under minute restrictions, signaling a gradual usage ramp while the roster reshapes roles. That adjustment period becomes the season’s deciding window.

Golden State’s goals did not disappear. They narrowed. Instead of building momentum toward playoff seeding, the Warriors must first prove they can function without Curry for the next stretch of games. If they stabilize, his return restores competitive upside. If they slip, the season becomes elimination survival before April even begins.

The next ten days will determine whether the Warriors are preparing for a postseason run or simply trying to reach it.