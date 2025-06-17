Joe Lacob Says Personal Ties Won’t Impact Jonathan Kuminga’s Future as $30M Trade Plans Confirmed

While all eyes during the offseason will be on the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant, things are about to get interesting in San Francisco. But why? The Golden State Warriors are gearing up for a huge offseason as they aim to bolster their roster. While players like Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler are set to come back and have a shot at redemption next season, the same cannot be said for young forward Jonathan Kuminga.

The 22-year-old future with the Dubs hangs in the air with him entering free agency at the end of this month. So, what’s next?

There have been a lot of questions on Kuminga’s consistency throughout his time in the Bay Area. However, when he gets going, the forward can really prove to be an ace up the team’s sleeve. Moreover, he can also provide a great backup option if Jimmy Butler goes down during the upcoming season. So, you might think that keeping him might be the best option for the Warriors, right? However, it’s a much more complex situation. The Warriors will be a bit hesitant to offer Jonathan Kuminga a lucrative deal, given they’ll exceed the second apron.

While Golden State’s majority owner wants to keep the forward in San Francisco, he has stated he won’t be putting his interests ahead of the franchise’s. “I would take a lot for me not to match, for us not to match,” Lacob said while speaking to ‘The San Francisco Standard.‘ “But again, we have to look at what makes our team best, and that’s really up to Mike (Dunleavy) to make those decisions and to recommend to ownership what to do. It’s going to play out pretty soon; you won’t have to wait too much longer.”

via Imago Dec 11, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) shoots the ball over Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This statement from the Golden State boss still leaves Jonathan Kuminga’s future in the air. There’s a good chance that the Warriors might swipe him up for the upcoming campaign by offering him a more suitable short-term deal. However, if another team makes an offer too good to refuse, despite Lacob sharing a good off-court relationship with the forward as seen during a WNBA game, he’ll not stand in his way. That’s because the Dubs are not looking to make a huge splash over the summer. Instead, they’ve got a different plan.

Golden State shifts its focus on players between the $15-$30 million bracket

There’s no doubt that the Golden State Warriors need to upgrade before next season arrives. We mean, we’ve all witnessed how badly they were outplayed by the Timberwolves in the second round of the playoffs. While an untimely injury to Stephen Curry did play a huge part, the Warriors’ lackluster performance didn’t help much either. Nonetheless, the Warriors are in dire need of a versatile big man and/or a solid wing. However, the bad news is that they don’t have enough assets to make a huge splash in the trade market.

via Imago Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and forward Jimmy Butler (10) defend against Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Unless the Dubs decide to part ways with either of their two veteran superstars, Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green, which seems highly unlikely. This makes it impossible for Mike Dunleavy and the rest of the front office to land a player with any kind of maximum salary in a trade. While there’s a possibility that they’ll offer Jonathan Kuminga a sign-and-trade offer, they’ll still only take half of the 22-year-old forward’s salary.

So, what choice does this leave the Warriors? Obviously, the Dubs will have to find guys making no more than $30 million. In fact, even lesser, if possible.

However, this might not be as bad as it looks, as the Warriors could still get decent players from the market. Well, let’s be honest, they might not be the best options on the table, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kevin Durant, both of whom seem to be on the move. But they can make shrewd signings that will add much-needed depth to their roster.

Look at the Pacers roster, for example. Obi Toppin, T.J. McConnell, and Aaron Nesmith are all underrated acquisitions. So, it’s only fair to think that the Warriors still have some wiggle room, as we await the offseason.