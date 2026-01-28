Joe Lacob Under Fire for Refusing to Credit Steph Curry in $10.5 Billion Warriors Fortune

Dub Nation, things are not going good. And the blame is being directed to the very top of the organization. A scathing editorial by Brad Botkin, a veteran in NBA media has gone viral for a very specific part. He drew a direct line between Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob’s ego and the potential premature end of the Warriors dynasty. He compares it to one of the most polarizing figures in NBA history, the Chicago Bulls GM, Jerry Krause. And in a few words, Botkin has ignited the NBA community.

The central thesis of Botkin’s critique suggests that Lacob, much like the late Bulls GM, is obsessed with proving that the “organization” is the true architect of success, rather than superstar Stephen Curry. He blatantly put it, “Joe wants credit.”

Botkin factually stated that credit for the present Warriors dynasty falls on Stephen Curry. Even the numbers prove it. Lacob bought the struggling Warriors in 2010 for $450 million. Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Steve Kerr, and a host of supporting cast led it to championships and raised the value to at least $11 billion, making stakeholders over $10 billion richer.

Much like Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Phil Jackson are credited for the ’90s Bulls dynasty. And Jerry Krause had made a reputation defining quote then. “Players and coaches alone don’t win championships, organizations do.”

Even fans are starting to notice that Joe Lacob’s desire for a personal legacy is mirroring Krause. It has led him to recast the ongoing dynasty with players for a post-Curry era instead of reinforcing the current squad. The result has been losing Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole, while others like Jonathan Kuminga have become misfits.

It also stung Dub Nation when Botkin pointed out that Krause’s misguided belief that they could survive without Jordan led to a decline of the Bulls organization. The CBS reporter said what many were thinking and it’s making fans lash out.

Joe Lacob is repeating Jerry Krause’s mistakes

Jerry Krause was not likable when he undercut Scottie Pippen’s value. But his legacy was forever tarnished when he disbanded the 1998 squad that also contained the future head coach of the Warriors. The Bulls never recreated the same success without Michael Jordan. Steve Kerr today has a rotation that can’t be recreated without Stephen Curry.

Not going all-in with Steph is going to villainize Joe Lacob in a very loyal fanbase’s eyes and the narrative is already picking up steam. “The day of reckoning for the modern Jerry Krause has come. Beautiful.”

Fans are instead appreciating Brad Botkin more for saying what needed to be said. “Not one lie told. Lacob is hindering this franchise by having his eyes toward the future before the present is done.”

Botkin referenced previous news reports to state, “Lacob wants his story — not the Warriors’ story, but his story — to end differently. And so, while Curry was busy winning another championship in 2022, Lacob had already set about casting new characters for his little ‘Light Years’ script two years earlier.”

While Lacob has been reportedly planning for the post-Curry era since 2022, fans’ frustration towards his moves began mounting in 2023. “I’m so happy everyone is starting to cook him this year. This needed to happen in 2023.”

The Warriors fanbase is infamous for being unforgiving, more than the Bulls fans. When they started saying, “Lacob got absolutely cooked,” in this editorial, they’re pointing at the team’s current trajectory.

The team is stuck in a stalemate regarding Jonathan Kuminga, Lacob’s favorite future star. But he’s not Steve Kerr’s darling. So the front office is stuck between the headshotcaller’s ‘light years’ plan and taking half-measures to save the current team.

Fans argue that owner-led draft and trade decisions are hampering Curry, stating, “All facts. The organization threw away everything post 2022 this decade because they drafted poorly and went for stylistic draft choices over competent ones.”

Ultimately, the consensus among the disgruntled fan base is that Lacob’s ambition has become an obstacle to the team’s immediate success. If it goes down, Joe Lacob’s personal legacy will look like Jerry Krause’s instead of Michael Jordan.