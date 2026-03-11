Joe Mazzulla Doesn’t Sugarcoat His Thoughts on Jaylen Brown Ejection as NBA Ref Explains Controversial Decision

The Boston Celtics, in particular, Jaylen Brown lost all his cool against the San Antonio Spurs. The officials missed a clear push, instead awarding the Spurs possession. Brown, who was heated, charged at the officials and received two technical fouls, one from each of two different officials. But he only went over to speak to one of them, Tyler Ford, who was closest to the action.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The second technical was given by Suyash Mehta after observing Brown’s persistence in getting answers. That call to eject the Celtics star from the game changed the course of what would follow. And head coach Joe Mazzulla wasn’t happy either. However, instead of the play, he delivered one of his quirky analogies over Brown’s dismissal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just give a ton of credit to my high school principal. He had the balls to throw a student out. He didn’t leave it to the hall monitor… He was a hell of a principal,” the Celtics head coach said about referee Tyler Ford.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arguments can be made that Jaylen Brown deserved to be ejected. He did aggressively approach Ford. Even after his first technical, the Celtics forward didn’t stop arguing. Brown had to be held back by security before being taken back to the locker room. He was looking great before the chaotic moment, scoring 8 points to go with 7 assists in just 14 minutes of basketball.

His ejection changed the game completely. The Spurs took advantage of the Celtics losing their best on-ball defender. They outscored the Celtics 67-58 in the second half to claim a pivotal win against the former champions. Jayson Tatum and Derrick White combined for 58 points in the Shamrocks loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown could have done a lot more. However, right after being ejected, the Celtics ace decided he had to speak up again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Déjà vu for Jaylen Brown against the Spurs

Jaylen Brown has shown fascinating developments in his game this season. But he’s also grown as a star. Brown is vocal on problems surrounding the league and society. Just in January, he called out the referees for being inconsistent. The opponents back then also happened to be the San Antonio Spurs.

On that night, the Celtics had shot just four free throws as a team. Understandably, JB was infuriated with the Spurs getting leeway while his side was held accountable for fouling. Tonight was more proof of the same for Jaylen Brown.

ADVERTISEMENT

He didn’t waste any time after his ejection to speak his mind. “This the s—t I be talking about,” Brown wrote on X.

The official, Tyler Ford, actually provided an immediate justification for the decision. Ford confirmed that Jaylen Brown got both of his technical fouls for the same reason. “He aggressively approached a game official while pointing and using profanity,” the NBA referee said about the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ford also revealed that in “real time”, the contact on Brown, which led to his outburst, didn’t seem illegal. Nonetheless, what’s happened has happened. Emotions ran on overdrive, with the game stuck at a pivotal juncture right before the half. Both sides, referees and Brown, have things to work on.

Do you side with JB in this situation? Let us know your views in the comments below.