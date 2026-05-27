Joe Mazzulla Makes History With Coach of the Year Award to Send Strong Message to NBA: “Award Belongs to Our Staff”

The expectation coming into the season was a ‘gap year’, but Joe Mazzulla powered the team to the playoffs. Jayson Tatum, who returned in March after rupturing his Achilles tendon to play 16 games, again shows the Boston Celtics head coach’s ability. Despite winning fewer games than in any of his previous seasons in Beantown, the 37-year-old made history by earning the Red Auerbach Trophy.

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After 46 years, Joe Mazulla broke the deadlock of a Celtics head coach winning the Coach of the Year award. Bill Fitch was the third coach in franchise history to win it in 1979-80. While Boston’s championship-winning history is long, its head coaches winning the coveted award is rather short. Red Auerbach (1964-65) and Tom Heinsohn (1972-73) complete the list. Among these elite names and the other names across the board, Mazulla became the youngest NBA Coach of the Year since Phil Johnson in 1974-75. The Boston head coach made sure to thank his family and players while campaigning for his staff.

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“Thank you to the Lord for the platform he has given me, and to my wife and family who support me on this journey. Thank you to our players who compete and give it everything they have each night,” he said. “I am grateful for every member of the Celtics organization whose dedication impacts winning every day. This award belongs to our staff, who are there for the guys every day. Their relentless work ethic improves our team daily. This award should be named Staff of the Year.” His sentiment of caring more for his staff rather than individual accolades is not new.

Back in March, he was rather blunt when asked about being in the race for the Red Auerbach Trophy. “Don’t need it. I think it’s a stupid award and they shouldn’t have it,” Joe Mazzulla said. “I don’t ever want to be asked or talk about it again. It’s just that dumb. The players play, it’s about them. The staff works their a– off. I’m grateful to have them.” The social media team took note of this and made a post accordingly.

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The caption was ” Coach of the Year from the Staff of the Year.” And it included photos of Joe Mazzulla and his entire staff. Sam Cassell, Tony Dobbins, D.J. MacLeay, Da’Sean Butler, Nana Foulland, Amile Jefferson, Tyler Lashbrook, Craig Luschenat, Ross McMains, Alex Merg, Phil Pressey, God Shammgod Jr., and Steve Tchiengang.

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Boston President credits Joe Mazulla

Overall, they went 56-23 after the initial 0-3 start and 11-9 record after November. But in December, they found their new identity and had a 9-3 run, where Jaylen Brown led the way, including multiple 30+ point games. Joe Mazzulla even won the Coach of the Month award, which was the fifth of his career. While the 37-year-old wants the spotlight for his staff, the Celtics president made sure to acknowledge the impact of Mazulla.

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“This is well-deserved recognition and a testament to both Joe and his staff,” Brad Stevens said in a statement. “With all of our unknowns entering the season, Joe did a fantastic job building and growing a team. He pours everything he has into competing at a high level while helping players find the best versions of themselves within the framework of a team. On top of all of that, Joe leads with an authentic care for the Celtics and everyone he works with — players, coaches, and staff.”

Joe Mazzulla received 62 first-place votes and 392 total points and won over J.B. Bickerstaff of the Detroit Pistons and Mitch Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs. Because the Celtics still finished second in offensive efficiency, fourth in defensive efficiency, and fourth in net rating while winning at least 50 games for the fifth straight season.