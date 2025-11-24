Joe Mazzulla Makes Key Lineup Move After Neemias Queta Injury Gives Celtics Advantage

The Boston Celtics got six minutes before Joe Mazzulla had to change his plans. Neemias Queta, the only recognisable center, suffered an ankle sprain in the first quarter. The seven-footer couldn’t return, leaving the head coach to make a brave choice. Mazzulla decided to go small, and that created advantages for the Celtics.

The tallest player on the floor after Queta’s injury was 6’8”. It was a risk, considering the Orlando Magic’s dynamism. But Mazzulla was willing to look at the benefits rather than map out their weaknesses. And that proved to be a successful tactic, securing the Shamrocks an important win.

“Yeah, always advantages, disadvantages. The advantages the speed that we could play with on the offensive end, the dribble drive, the pace that we could create defensively, we could pressure a little bit more. Obviously disadvantages, but you know, I think you play faster, so you’re just managing the sub patterns because I think, you know, obviously exert more energy,” said the Celtics head coach about playing small.

The greatest advantage it created was an increased pace. It opened up the court for the Celtics, and they had weapons who could utilize the open pasture. Anfernee Simons supplied 22 points in just 23 minutes, shooting a blistering 72.7% from the field. Six Celtics players scored in double digits.

However, Joe Mazzulla will still need to make some repairs to the small-ball tactic. Notably, he felt the game was even because the Magic opted to play small as well. “When you have 10 guys out there, you can do it, just becomes a track meet,” he said. And the Magic came within striking distance of a comeback. That became possible because of the disadvantage that comes with playing a smaller lineup.

The Celtics had to survive a fourth-quarter scare

The Celtics executed a seamless offense with their small lineup, shooting an impressive 60.2% from the floor. However, they underestimated the Magic’s ability to dominate the boards. Despite not having their tallest players on the court, the Magic managed to grab six offensive rebounds in the final quarter alone.

Jett Howard and Jase Richardson nearly turned the game around for the Magic. Howard scored 22 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, including a remarkable 14-point run at one point. Richardson added another 14 points, helping to cut the Celtics’ 26-point lead down to single digits. The Magic’s defense was equally strong, putting pressure on the Celtics’ shooting.

In the final 12 minutes of the game, the Celtics struggled to capitalize on their spacing. The Magic limited them to just 28.6% shooting from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter. If it weren’t for Jaylen Brown’s timely contributions, the Celtics could have lost control of a game that should have been a win for them. Brown sank both of the Celtics’ three-pointers in the fourth quarter, finishing with an efficient 13 points to help secure the victory.

With Queta missing from the lineup, the Celtics need to find a way to contain their opponents’ offensive rebounding. The Magic totaled 18 offensive rebounds, resulting in a significant 21-10 advantage in second-chance points. While the Celtics’ pace and spacing are beneficial given their array of scoring options, Coach Joe Mazzulla may need to find a balance or implement tactical changes to prevent similar situations in the future.

Even without Paolo Banchero, known for his size and strength, the Magic posed a challenge. If Queta is sidelined for several games, the Celtics may have no choice but to counter bigger teams with their small lineup, which could create disadvantages. How do you think Mazzulla can achieve balance on the boards with a smaller lineup? Share your thoughts in the comments below.