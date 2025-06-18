Joe Mazzulla’s Personal Visit Fuels Celtics Buzz Around French Defensive Ace Before NBA Draft

As the NBA Draft inches closer, teams are getting ready to welcome their latest superstars. Take the Mavs, for instance. After winning the Draft Lottery with only a 1.8% chance, they’re now preparing for the arrival of Cooper Flagg. But for the Boston Celtics and Joe Mazzulla, the preparation for Draft Night involves international travel and a different time zone.

This year, the Boston Celtics have the 28th and 32nd picks in the NBA Draft. They are staring down a massive squad overhaul. So, both their fans and front office will be looking to land a player who helps them reclaim their 2024 glory. And to that end, head coach Joe Mazzulla travelled all the way to France. Not for the croissants or the high fashion. No, he was there to watch some Euro basketball and possibly even scout the Celtics’ latest NBA Draft target — Noah Penda. And we learned this thanks to Bobby Manning and the Garden Report.

“Noah Penda, I think [is] an interesting guy, especially because Joe Mazzulla, who’s just over in France, is watching some games over there in Paris. I don’t know if uh Penda’s still playing over there, but uh I think he was in uh Lemond, which is where I believe he played. So there’s an interesting guy,” he revealed on the Garden Report in conversation with Matt Powers from Swish Theory.

Feb 10, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla looks on from the sideline against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center.

Now, for those of you who don’t know, Noah Penda is a French hooper. He plays for Le Mans Sarthe Basket of the LNB Elite. And going by what Manning said on the Garden Report, he stands out above the other players that the Boston Celtics are looking at. “Definitely more of a higher regarded, higher ranked prospect, I’d say, when you look at some of the rankings here than maybe they’re going to be picking,” said Manning.

Penda averaged 10.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.4 steals while playing an average of 26.2 minutes across 28 appearances for Le Mans Sarthe Basket. Managing such numbers in France’s top flight is quite an accomplishment for a 20-year-old. But that’s Europe. How will he adjust to life in the NBA? More specifically, the Boston Celtics.

Here’s how the Celtics’ latest NBA Draft target, Noah Penda, fits into their team

Standing at 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot wingspan, Penda blends size with length. And he can play as both a small forward and a small-ball power forward. His postup game is decent, and he’s for sure not a pushover when it comes to creating open looks for his teammates or getting off his own shots. But it’s his defense that makes him such a hot commodity for the Boston Celtics.

“I mean, he’s like strong enough and a good enough shot blocker that you can get away with small like really small ball five if you really wanted to,” said Matt Powers told Manning. And according to Rotowire, Penda is also extremely adept at recovering quickly and blocking shots at the rim. And that makes him quite viable as a help defender for Boston.

Now, he’s not bad offensively either. As mentioned earlier, his size and length for his position help him out. But he also has a “decent” handle according to Powers. And that means he can be a connector on offense. But he also the quick thinking and awareness to get back on defense. Meaning, his teammates can double-team the opposition’s ball handlers very easily.

Now, the Celtics are looking to offload mainstays like Jrue Holiday and Sam Hauser. So, Noah Penda’s introduction could be just what the team needs. He brings energy, youth, and a unique skillset to the Boston Celtics. And landing him in this year’s NBA Draft guarantees one thing. It’s that the Boston Celtics are doing the right things in their bid to keep their dynasty alive.