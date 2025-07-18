Joel Embiid & Paul George’s Personal Troubles Put 76ers in Jeopardy as Team Receive Tyrese Maxey Warning

Laughing stocks—no sugarcoating it. Philly rolled into the 2024-25 season with big dreams and banner talk, hoping to finally kill the curse. What followed? Yep, more misery—straight out of a Stranger Things rerun. Joel Embiid’s “process” feels more like a waiting game that never ends, and Paul George? He’s not exactly the cold-blooded PG-13 they signed up for. Now, mid-July rolls around, and there’s finally a flicker of good news—George is progressing post-surgery.

So, maybe the Sixers can finally start piecing together a real offseason. But surprise, surprise—they’re doing it without Embiid. Again. Deja vu, anyone?

“Other news item, Paul George apparently had surgery and will be ready for training camp,” said Zach Lowe on his show. That’s awesome! For a guy who couldn’t catch a break all season, Paul George basically lived on the injury report. Groin? Knee? Both got injections. Toss in a finger issue mid-season, and you’ve got the full PG injury bingo card. His year wrapped not with a playoff push, but with rehab. Again. But now? There’s finally some light—Shams says he’s tracking for a training camp return, and the latest knee procedure supposedly hits the “as good as new” reset button. Lowe confirms it too

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But Embiid? That’s a rehab saga that feels stuck on an endless loop. The guy hasn’t even been healthy enough for a regular season launch, let alone a playoff push. And let’s be real—time’s not exactly on his side. For the Sixers to cement any kind of legacy, they need Embiid on the big stage, not just watching from the sidelines. Getting to the playoffs is one thing, but staying healthy through them? That’s the real battle. At this point, only a fast-tracked trip to the Eastern Conference Finals can silence the noise and cool off the pressure cooker.

AD

via Imago Nov 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Injured Philadelphia 76ers Paul George (R) and Joel Embiid (L) look on during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“The physical nature of the playoffs ramps everything up—the intensity, the pressure, the wear and tear. You have to have doubts. Can he do it? There’s no way not to. And the unfair part of all this is that we’re going to keep having those doubts until he proves it. That means he has to make it through the season, get to April, and then prove it in April, May, and possibly June—that he can do it. He has to prove us wrong in that sense,” said Mo Dakhil on Lowe’s show.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There’s only so much patience in the drip though. And not just the fans – some young guns in the squad might stop seeing the process too. Namely Tyrese Maxey. Turns out, they might be in danger of losing him. It’s really a do-or-die season coming up for the 76ers.

Doubts around Joel Embiid and Paul George could tempt Tyrese Maxey to look for an exit

Tyrese Maxey leveled up in a big way this season—averaging 25.9/6.2, and shooting 41% from deep. With Embiid missing chunks of the year and Paul George in constant rehab mode, Maxey became the Sixers’ engine, heart, and closer—all at 23. But as much as he’s thrived, there’s only so long a rising star tolerates stalled ambition. Philly’s injury-prone core keeps dimming his shine, and that could spark thoughts of a fresh start. If the Sixers can’t stay healthy and contend soon, Maxey—already playing like a franchise cornerstone—might start looking for a team that treats him like one.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“They’re on the clock when it comes down to Tyrese Maxey. And when I say on the clock, because if they keep trending in this direction, of no culture and no stability, guess what? Tyrese Maxey is gonna want out of Philadelphia, okay? And we know who his agent is, is Rich Paul. And Rich Paul don’t give a damn. I’m telling you this, this is something that I know. And so when you think about the 76ers and their more, they gotta get it together right now,” said Kendrick Perkins.

None of this feels new for the 76ers—it’s just another chapter in the same frustrating saga. Injuries, setbacks, what-ifs… it’s been their reality for what feels like forever. And at the center of it all? Joel Embiid and his so-called “process.” At what point do we admit that the process might not have a destination? It’s starting to feel more like a loop than a journey. Is it harsh to question whether it’ll ever pay off? Maybe. But is it unrealistic? Not even a little.