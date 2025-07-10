Joel Embiid Gets Warning on 76ers Future After Daryl Morey’s Latest Comments

The Philadelphia 76ers’ ‘Big 3’ era got off to an underwhelming start last season. For the first time since 2017, they posted a losing record. Joel Embiid and Paul George barely played any games in the season. But coming into the new season, Daryl Morey has high expectations for this team. They drafted V.J. Edgecombe, a top prospect who Morey feels gives the Sixers “one of the best backcourts in the league,”.

It’s a comment that carries a lot of weight. But that sort of urgency is necessary for the 76ers at this point. However, Richard Jefferson still sees one thing that could determine what kind of season they have. Unsurprisingly, that’s the team’s ability to stay healthy.

“Philly could be the best team in the conference next year if their guys are healthy and they are clicking and locked in. They could be the best team in the conference. They could also not make the postseason. That’s too wide of a range for me to try and kind of predict or understand where they are,” he admitted on Road Trippin’

Kendrick Perkins wasn’t one to listen to “excuses”. The 76ers shut down all of Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey much before the season ended. Moreover, even Jared McCain, a promising rookie, suffered a season-ending injury for them. As per Perk’s calculations, that’s seven months the team has had to get their instrumental stars back in top shape.

So the way he sees it, this is the last season the Philadelphia 76ers have to achieve something memorable. “All I’m saying is it’s now or never. It’s now or never for the Philadelphia 76ers. The East is wide open right now,” he said on the show.

There’s a lot of truth to that statement. The Pacers have lost Myles Turner and will be without Tyrese Haliburton for the entire season. The Celtics won’t have Jayson Tatum. The last two finalists are hence considered out of the race. And in terms of firepower, the 76ers have an overwhelming excess if they can manage to have a consistent season.

Naturally, that would require Joel Embiid to regularly show up. But is that a realistic expectation?

Joel Embiid will need to manage his workload

For a good part of the last two years, Embiid has had to tackle the same issues. He underwent surgery on his left knee to repair a torn meniscus in 2024. Then this year, he had surgery on it again due to persistent issues with his knee. Morey did provide an optimistic update. He mentioned that ‘The Process’ should be healthy right around training camp.

However, because of the frequent occurrence of knee ailments, Jefferson is convinced that Joel Embiid could once again miss a good amount of games.

“Imagine a seven-foot dude that’s had three or four different knee surgeries. And you know what I’m saying? And so that’s what I’m saying. It’s like we’ve seen over the course of like NBA and athletic history that once you start having multiple surgeries on that knee, that becomes a very difficult management,” he noted.

When speaking about the ailment last season, the former MVP made a shocking revelation. Embiid said he would probably never play in back-to-back games again to protect himself from injury. And in all honesty, that is going to be the key for the Philadelphia 76ers going forward. Oftentimes, Joel Embiid is worn out right as the postseason kicks off.

That’s the entire reason Paul George came into the picture. And now, with great depth in the backcourt, Embiid could have the option to periodically rest and ensure he saves his best for the playoffs. Because that is the end-all be-all for the franchise now. They want to be champions and have the cast to achieve it.

But if they go through another horror injury spree, their window could shut down.