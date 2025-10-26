Joel Embiid Responds to Hurtful Narrative After Strong Bounce Back Game Against Hornets

The narrative surrounding Joel Embiid has carried over from last season- that the Philadelphia 76ers might actually play better without their MVP center on the floor. Following the Sixers’ season opener against the Boston Celtics, that sentiment resurfaced once again. But during the home opener against the Charlotte Hornets, Embiid met that chatter head-on with humor and poise.

When a reporter brought up the suggestion that the Sixers looked sharper in his absence, Embiid grinned and quipped, “It’s been 12 years, so… I’ll take it.” Then, turning more serious, he added, “Just got to keep it going. Obviously, the most important games are against the best teams and in the playoffs. That’s the effort we’re going to have when I’m not on the floor. Amen. It’s been a long time.”

On the court, Embiid delivered a great showing, scoring 20 points on over 63% shooting, knocking down 3 threes in the first quarter, and added on 4 assists and 2 steals. He only played 20 minutes as a result of a restriction due to injury recovery, but his efforts helped keep the Sixers in the game early against the Charlotte Hornets.

Like he told reporters, teammates like Tyrese Maxey and Quentin Grimes stepped up late to win the team the game (125-121), but Embiid’s impact was clear as he anchored the team in critical moments.

Even in restricted minutes, his impact shows. He maintained intensity on both sides of the floor as he directed plays and made sure that the team remained focused on executing early in the game. Embiid‘s mental toughness in spite of a difficult injury recovery this offseason shows that he still remains the leader of the team, and his limited time on court doesn’t limit his responsibility to the team.

This, following a poor showing against the Celtics where fans noticed him looking extremely limited in his movement and physicality, is an encouraging sign, and keeps hopes alive for Philly that their franchise cornerstone can still contribute to the team’s success.

Fans will definitely keep eyes out to see if this level of composure and impact will continue as the Sixers face tougher opponents.

Joel Embiid Opens Up About Minutes Restriction Frustration

Joel Embiid also spoke on his minutes restriction so far this season, and didn’t mince words. “I’d rather not have minutes restrictions,” the 2023 MVP admitted postgame. “The shorter stints, you don’t get no rhythm. You play two, three minutes, and you gotta get out. That’s like two or three up and down, that’s really nothing. I might as well just stay home and be with my family.”

He explained how longer runs throughout the game let him get into a rhythm, saying, “Longer stints, you are actually able to let the game come to you.”

Embiid also acknowledged the possibility of being done early with these longer stints, saying, “But then again, longer stints also means you might be done by halftime. But I can’t sit for too long. Being in shape is one thing, but being in basketball shape is another thing. You need to play, and you need to play a lot.”

Despite his frustrations, Embiid highlighted his trust in the Sixers‘ staff, explaining that he’s going to “keep trying” until he’s over it. His performance tonight shows he’s finding his rhythm, even with the tight leash. Looking ahead, Philly aims to replicate their success against the Orlando Magic on Monday, with Embiid being a key focus for the team.