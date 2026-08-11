Joel Embiid’s Body Transformation Sparks Fan Reactions as His Trainer Shares New Practice Photo

The Philadelphia 76ers are quietly turning the page on a forgettable season, and this offseason is looking nothing like the ones before it. Just days ago, footage surfaced of LeBron James putting in work alongside Tyrese Maxey, a pairing that sent Sixers fans into a frenzy of what-ifs. But while that clip had the internet buzzing about chemistry, it’s Joel Embiid’s gym footage that’s really stopping the scroll.

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The image, from his longtime training coach, Drew Hanlen, showed Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Hanlen during a gym session, highlighting their off-season work on conditioning and skills. The caption stated, “Unseen Hours,” while fans debate Embiid’s physique.

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The concern started when the 76ers star looked noticeably leaner from his Instagram post, “Almost That Time!!!!” Even then, the close-up images showed his left knee appearing noticeably larger and more swollen.



It is down to the injuries and the recovery that the star center has suffered over the years.

Joel Embiid previously underwent procedures on his lateral meniscus (including partial meniscectomies in 2017 and 2024). The 7x All-Star even “begrudgingly” wore the support on his left knee.



ESPN’s Tim Bontemps detailed that Embiid was “uncomfortable” wearing a brace but did it to limit any further damage.

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That’s why the fans remain concerned over the new-looking visuals of the Sixers center.

Fans remain skeptical of Joel Embiid’s transformation

Embiid’s latest offseason photo has taken over NBA Twitter, and this time it’s not just the usual summer speculation. Earlier pictures, posted by Embiid himself on August 5, show him noticeably leaner than in past years, lean enough that LeBron James reshared the post to his own Instagram story.



The transformation looked so dramatic compared to his typical offseason updates that fans started questioning whether the images had even been altered.

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“This a real pic of embiid? Or yall photoshoppin?”

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Another fan worryingly asked if this weight loss was intentional for Joel Embiid to improve mobility, reduce joint stress, and aid injury recovery, given his history.



The concern seems to be that dropping weight without building or maintaining muscle can leave one inadequately conditioned for the NBA.

“Drew can you confirm the weight loss was intentional? Only concerning thing is he doesn’t really look cut.”

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While some netizens had concerns, others showed enthusiasm. Even last season, Joel Embiid was limited to 38 games but averaged 27 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 49% from the field. Now, fans are expecting a healthier Embiid to elevate to another level.

“#SkinnyEmbiid is about to take the league by storm. Cannot wait.”

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Another fan suggested it was the LeBron effect. “It took LeBron for him to take his weight/physical condition seriously. Respect greatness.”

Even Jeff Teague alluded to that. On the Club 520 podcast, Teague said:

“Yeah, he looks like he lost 50 lbs, bro. He probably at least dropped 30 for real. For real. He’s in shape for the future. Hey, he’s going to be MVP if he really is like in shape like that. It’s a wrap.”

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The Philadelphia 76ers president, Mike Gansey, shared, “This is one of the first offseasons he is healthy going into it. He is healthy; there are no restrictions. he has already been in the gym… his body looks good… he is in a great space… he is excited, he is motivated.”

Even Rich Paul, the agent for LeBron James and Tyrese Maxey, has praised Joel Embiid’s dedication and the results of his hard work.

“From my understanding, Embiid is doing a hell of a job this summer,” Paul said on the Game Over podcast. “It’s the first summer he’s actually been healthy. Not having some type of surgery over the summer, which is always good.”

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While some fans remain concerned, 76ers president Gansey and even Rich Paul remain confident.



As another fan wrote, “that boy look slim he’s overly locked in fr let’s go.”

For now, the physical effect of reduced weight is visible. But what’s the actual implication of it? It raises concerns from the fans.