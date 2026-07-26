Joel Embiid Shows Love for Another ‘GOAT’ Amid Silence Over LeBron James’ Signing

Joel Embiid spent years trying to recruit LeBron James to Philadelphia, making his eventual arrival one of the biggest stories of the NBA offseason. But two days after James agreed to join the 76ers on a two-year deal, Embiid still hadn’t publicly welcomed his new teammate. Instead, the former MVP had his attention elsewhere – on Formula 1.

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As the Hungarian Grand Prix ended on Sunday, Embiid, on X, reacted to Max Verstappen’s breathtaking overtake on Lewis Hamilton.

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“WOW VERSTAPPEN IS ACTUALLY THE GOAT!! WHAT A DIVEBOMB LMAO.”

Verstappen earned Embiid’s praise after pulling off one of the race’s defining moments. Following the first round of pit stops, the Dutchman launched a daring late-braking move down the inside of Hamilton into Turn 1. The pair made slight contact, but Verstappen completed the pass cleanly and eventually finished second.

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After the race, Max Verstappen explained, after securing another podium finish, that he saw it as his only opportunity to get ahead, saying: “I saw the opportunity as my only one, and I just went for it. We’re good on the brakes, so that helped. It was all under control.”

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While Embiid’s praise for Verstappen fueled online discussion, there is no indication that his silence regarding James reflects any issue between the two stars.

In fact, reports surrounding LeBron’s move to Philadelphia paint a different picture. ESPN and other outlets reported that Embiid was among the key figures involved in recruiting James to the 76ers alongside Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and the front office. James also maintained communication with Embiid throughout the recruitment process before he chose Philadelphia over several other contenders.

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Embiid’s admiration for James also goes back more than a decade. Back in 2014, before he had even made his NBA debut, the Sixers center invited LeBron to Philadelphia on social media. That old post resurfaced immediately after James agreed to join the franchise, reminding fans that playing alongside the NBA’s all-time leading scorer has long been something Joel Embiid hoped would happen.

LeBron James agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with the 76ers. The contract reportedly includes a player option for the second season, giving him flexibility if he decides to retire or play beyond the 2026-27 campaign. Last season, James earned nearly $53 million with the Lakers, and by signing for the veteran minimum, he sacrificed more than $40 million annually, allowing Philadelphia to keep building a championship-caliber roster around him.