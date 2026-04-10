Joel Embiid To Undergo Surgery as 76ers Suffer Massive Blow With Playoff Hopes Hanging In Balance

The Eastern Conference playoff race just took an unexpected turn and it didn’t come from a blockbuster trade or a buzzer-beater. The Philadelphia 76ers are suddenly facing uncertainty at the worst possible time, with their franchise cornerstone sidelined for a medical procedure just days before the postseason push intensifies. For a team fighting to secure a top-six seed and avoid the Play-In Tournament, the timing couldn’t be more disruptive.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to the team, Joel Embiid will undergo surgery in Houston for appendicitis, casting immediate doubt on his availability moving forward. The team is expected to provide further updates in accordance with the procedure, but early indications suggest he could miss multiple weeks, putting his playoff availability in serious doubt.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s the latest setback in what has been a frustrating, stop-and-start campaign for Embiid. He opened the year on a minutes restriction, then missed most of November with a lingering knee issue. Just as he began to find rhythm through December and January, that same injury flared up again, sidelining him for much of February. An oblique strain soon followed, compounding the disruption to both his rhythm and the team’s continuity. When healthy, he’s been dominant, averaging 26.9 points and 7.7 rebounds, but sustained availability has remained elusive.

In his absence, Philadelphia has leaned heavily on Tyrese Maxey, whose All-Star-caliber play has kept the offense afloat. Beyond Maxey, the supporting cast has provided key contributions: Kelly Oubre Jr. has delivered scoring off the bench, while Quentin Grimes has added perimeter defense and energy. Those efforts have helped stabilize the team, but the results have still been uneven without their centerpiece.

ADVERTISEMENT

The numbers underline the challenge ahead. Philadelphia hasn’t locked up a playoff spot, and with only a few games remaining against teams like the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, and Milwaukee Bucks, there’s little margin for error.

ADVERTISEMENT

The standings remain tightly packed, meaning even a strong finish might not be enough to secure a top-six seed without help from elsewhere.

Philadelphia 76ers’ NBA Finals odds take massive hit following Joel Embiid’s injury update

Joel Embiid has been in and out of the Philadelphia 76ers’ lineup this season as he suffered from incessant injuries throughout the campaign. And now, he is expected to miss weeks of action undergoing surgery following his appendicitis diagnosis.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to NBA injury expert Jeff Stotts, the average recovery timeline for players who undergo this procedure is about 23 days, or roughly 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

While appendicitis cases are rare across the league, there is at least some precedent that players like Grant Hill and OG Anunoby have dealt with similar situations, and Stotts’ analysis places the median absence right around that three-week mark.

Imago Nov 20, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after a turnover during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The ripple effects are already being felt beyond the court. According to DraftKings, Philadelphia’s championship odds have slightly dipped, moving from +9000 to +10000, an indication of growing skepticism rather than a dramatic collapse. More pressing, however, is their uncertain playoff position.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sixers haven’t yet secured a postseason berth, and current projections suggest they could be headed for the Play-In Tournament, where the margin for error is razor-thin.

The path forward is complicated. The Philadelphia 76ers close the regular season with games against the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, and Milwaukee Bucks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even a perfect 3–0 finish might not guarantee a top-six seed, given how tightly packed the standings are. Just two games separate the Charlotte Hornets in ninth from the Atlanta Hawks in fifth, while the Toronto Raptors currently hold a narrow edge over Philadelphia for sixth place. In other words, the Sixers not only need wins, but they’ll also need help.

That urgency is magnified by their track record without Joel Embiid. Philadelphia is just 19–22 in games he’s missed this season, a reflection of how difficult it’s been to maintain consistency without their MVP anchor.

If that trend holds, the question shifts from how far they can go in the playoffs to whether they can secure a spot at all and hold it long enough for Embiid to return.