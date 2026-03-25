John Calipari Offers Arkansas Facility to Moses Moody for Rehab After Season-Ending Injury

Moses Moody’s breakout season with the Golden State Warriors took a heartbreaking turn earlier this week. The former 2021 first-round pick (14th overall) suffered a gruesome non-contact left knee injury during overtime of a thrilling 137-131 win over the Dallas Mavericks. This was Moody’s first game back from a wrist sprain issue he was dealing with, and he was going off with 23 points in 34 minutes before being stretchered off the court.

After stripping the ball from Mavs rookie Cooper Flagg, Moody broke out for what should have been a routine fast-break dunk. That’s precisely when his patellar tendon snapped audibly as his knee buckled, leaving him writhing in pain on the court, leaving spectators at the American Airlines Center in a state of total shock.

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An MRI the next day confirmed a full tear, ending his season and thrusting GSW’s injury-riddled roster into further uncertainty. But amid the despair, a surprising gesture from college basketball legend John Calipari has emerged to aid his rehabilitation.

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“Heard about Moses Moody injury last night. @mosesmoody you are always welcome to come back and rehab with us and use the facility. Prayers for a speedy and full recovery!” Calipari wrote from his official X handle.

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Calipari is now the head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks. Now leading the Razorbacks, he extended the organization’s services to its esteemed alumni.

With respect to season-ending injuries, Steve Kerr’s Warriors are arguably having one of the worst NBA seasons in the last decade. They first lost superstar Jimmy Butler to a serious ACL tear in December, followed by Stephen Curry a month later to a right patellofemoral knee injury.

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With Moses Moody also ruled out for the remainder of the season, the Dubs’ play-in game hopes are on the brink of extinction as they sit as the 10th seed behind the resurgent Portland Trail Blazers.

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List of NBA stars hit with rare Patellar Tendon injuries

Recovery from a complete patellar tendon tear, like Moses Moody’s, typically takes 6-12 months after surgery. Based on former recovery trends, players make a steady return to the basketball court and thrive in the short term.

When it comes to NBA players specifically, a study looking at 2018-era data tracked 13 athletes who suffered patellar tendon tears — most of them complete ruptures. Of those, around 10 managed to return to play.

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In terms of recovery timelines, players generally needed about 12 months to return after a repair and up to 18 months if reconstruction was required.

What’s encouraging, though, is what happened once they did return. One NBA-focused study found that performance metrics, things like Player Efficiency Rating, didn’t take a dramatic hit compared to pre-injury levels. In other words, many players returned and played well in the short term.

It’s also worth separating two distinct conditions here: a full patellar tendon rupture versus patellar tendinopathy, which is essentially chronic irritation or overuse of the tendon rather than a complete tear.

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A close look at the second condition tells an even more optimistic story — NBA players dealing with tendinopathy not only returned to the court, but on average showed no reduction in career length. Some even went on to play more seasons than comparable players who hadn’t dealt with the condition at all.

Take, for example, the iconic Jeremy Lin, who recently retired from basketball in 2025. The former Brooklyn Nets man suffered a nasty patellar tendon tear in 2018. In fact, it was quite similar to Moody’s since it was a non-contact injury, but his recovery schedule was comprehensive. He spent more than eight months in rehab at Fortius Sport & Health in Vancouver.

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“It’s not just the plays that make you go ‘ooh’ and ‘ahh’ and ‘ouch’ that hurts. It’s more everyday movement, like if I’m moving inefficiently or if I’m putting extra load on my right knee throughout the course of the game…that’s going to be a big area of improvement. A lot of other muscles will be absorbing impact that joints shouldn’t be,” Lin said, as per Dr. Rajpal Brar’s post on Medium.

Another player who was hit with the same injury was former Oklahoma City Thunder man, Andre Roberson. He suffered a left patellar tendon tear in January 2018. Despite extensive rehab, he faced multiple complications and only returned to the basketball court after two years.

He didn’t last long in the league after that, but continues to play competitive basketball with Zenit Saint Petersburg of the VTB United League.

Factors such as age, rehabilitation discipline, and prior fitness affect recovery timelines. In Moody’s case, the age factor should play to his advantage, but his predecessors haven’t been so lucky.

With discipline and top facilities like John Calipari’s Arkansas offer, Moody can defy the trend. The NBA’s patellar injury legacy underscores a grueling path ahead, but resilience always triumphs fate.