John Wall Retirement Has Basketball Community Making Same Demand From 1 NBA Team

“Retired but never done. Doing it the #WallWay.” Those words come from someone who defined an era of Washington basketball. John Wall stepped away from the game the same way he played it: head-on. And now, one question echoes across the NBA community.

On Tuesday, John Wall posted a heart whelming video on X, formerly Twitter, to announce his retirement from the NBA after eleven long seasons. The five-time All-Star and former No. 1 overall pick poured his heart into every frame. Wall reflected on the grind, the sacrifices, and the love he had for the game.

“I’ve been chasing a ball since I can barely walk… driveways, parks, packed gyms, 5 AM workouts. I gave this game everything I had from Raleigh… to Kentucky.. to the league,” Wall said. “Every jersey I wore meant more than just wins and stats. It was about representing something bigger…. and it’s something I couldn’t do without you.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 2 AD

He went on to thank his mother, family, teammates, coaches, trainers, and most importantly, the fans. Wall added, “You made me feel unstoppable. Today? I’m stepping off the court and away from the game. Basketball will always be in my life, and new opportunities present themselves. I feel now’s the time to walk confidently into my next chapter. Thank you for every cheer, every moment. Retired but never done. I’m doing it. The Wall way.”

Wall hadn’t played since January 2023, and despite a few hopeful comments earlier this year, the decision brings closure to a career that always deserved a brighter ending. It felt like the end of a chapter in D.C. basketball.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Retire John Wall’s jersey

Shortly after Wall‘s announcement, the Washington Wizards, the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2010, shared a tribute on X: “One of our franchise all-time greats. The definition of an era. A lasting legacy. A forever Wizard. Congratulations on your retirement, @JohnWall 💙” And with that, the floodgates opened. One fan posted, “Thank you @JohnWall. Now @TedLeonsis make things right and retire his jersey.”

No other player represents the modern Wizards era the way Wall does. He led the wizards through one of its most competitive stretches in decades. In nine seasons with the franchise, he averaged nineteen points, 9.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game across 573 appearances. He holds franchise records with over five thousand assists, almost a thousand steals. Another fan wrote, “Damn my guy John Wall called it quits. It was a pleasure, DC needs to retire his jersey.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And it didn’t stop there, “Better retire his jersey. Look around the league — guys that have made less impacts on franchises have their jersey retired. John Wall deserves his jersey retired.” Over nine seasons in D.C., he brought the franchise back to life. He made five All-Star appearances, earned All-NBA honors in 2017, and led the team to four playoff appearances, including that unforgettable Game 6 dagger against Boston in 2017. One X user simply wrote, “Retire his jersey.”

After the 2016-17 peak, surgeries derailed Wall’s career, a ruptured Achilles, and team transitions that never quite fit. But his influence never faded. Wall brought hope to a franchise stuck in neutral. From his rookie “John Wall Dance” to his prime years as one of the league’s most electrifying guards, he gave Wizards fans something real to believe in. He helped create a culture, put D.C. back in national conversations, and gave the city unforgettable moments.