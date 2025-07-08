Jonas Valanciunas Breaks Silence on Nuggets Future Amid Al Horford Rumors

Journeyman careers are wild. One minute you’re a top-75 legend collecting jerseys like stamps, the next you’re just another name in the league’s long list of forgotten souls. So where does Jonas Valanciunas land? Right in that sweet, blurry middle. The big man’s clocked in with five NBA teams and just got shipped to the Nuggets in a flurry of Free Agency fever. But the plot thickens—rumor has it Greece is on the line, and they’re not just calling, they’re wooing. While Denver sees him as their Jokic backup fix, the Greek League’s waving a fat contract. So… stay or stray?

“Once the trade is finalized, we’ll put together the plan for the trip to Denver. The team will outline how they see the situation, medicals, and all the details. That part is up to the them,” he said to BasketNews. There’s a lot for Denver to think now, anyway. They gotta make a championship team to give Nikola Jokic the place in history he deserves. “Can it be said that you’ll be playing in Denver next season?” asked the reporters to Jonas. And his answer was as non-chalant as ever.

via Imago Feb 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) celebrates his basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves with less than 20 seconds to go in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

“You can say whatever you want — people have already said plenty,” Valanciunas said with a laugh. “The whole thing blew up like a bubble.”

This is a developing story…