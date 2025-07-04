Jonas Valanciunas’ Move Puts Warriors’ Al Horford Strategy at Risk as New Details Surface

Step right into the NBA’s traveling circus, where trades tumble, twist, and vanish quicker than popcorn at halftime. This week’s headliner? Jonas Valanciunas, who’s gone from Sacramento’s big man to Denver’s maybe-man, all while getting sweet nothings from across the Atlantic. The plot’s spinning faster than a ballerina on Red Bull, and guess what? Al Horford’s stuck mid-rotation. One moment he’s the Warriors’ secret sauce, the next he’s floating in trade-space limbo.

Let’s understand what is going on here and why the Golden State Warriors should feel threatened. Jonas Valanciunas has landed in Denver, swapping jerseys with Dario Saric in a move that raised more than a few eyebrows. The Nuggets took on his $10.4 million contract, but there’s a twist. That full guarantee only kicks in for the 2025–26 season. Until then, the spotlight shines on a team option for this year. Extend the big man or save the cash? That $10 million question might shape Denver’s next act.

Now comes the balancing act. The Lithuanian center brings size, skill, and a $10.4 million tab. But Denver can flip the script by declining the option and freeing up cap space for fresh moves. It’s a classic offseason cliffhanger—keep the veteran or chase a younger star? Either way, the clock’s ticking, and the chessboard’s crowded. One thing’s certain: his NBA future is now hanging by the threads of a front-office decision. But now, reports say, he’s going to leave for the legendary Greek club Panathinaikos.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If Jonas Valanciunas packs his bags for Greece, Denver could unlock a juicy $14.1 million exception—cue the plot twist. That’s more than enough to outbid the Warriors for Al Horford, who just wrapped up a $19.5 million deal with Boston. The 18-year vet is now a hot free agent, with the Dubs sniffing around like bloodhounds. But if the Denver Nuggets act fast, they might snag him before the Golden State Warriors can even spell A-L.

AD

Now, according to the veteran NBA insider Marc Stein, Horford is a ‘top target’ once talks heat up. Stein reported, “All indications continue to point to Al Horford landing in Golden State – sooner or later. Sunday will be the first day of the 2025-26 salary cap year when NBA teams will be able to make most free agent signings and disposals official.” However, if Denver secures the $14.1 million exception, the Al-Nikola pairing will be inevitable. But then, everything will depend on what Valanciunas decides for his NBA future.

But just when Denver fans started picturing Valanciunas in blue and gold, whispers from across the Aegean began to circulate through the headlines. Suddenly, it’s not the Mile High City calling—it’s the cradle of basketball gods in Greece. And while the Nuggets weigh dollars, Jonas might be dreaming in drachmas. Maybe sometimes, the next chapter comes with a passport stamp and olive branches.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jonas Valanciunas is likely to leave the Denver Nuggets for Panathinaikos

The 6-foot-11 veteran center, Jonas Valanciunas, appears ready to walk away from an NBA title chase with Denver and head to Greece. As reported by Marc Stein, Panathinaikos has dangled a three-season, €12 million ($14.13 million) deal—and Valanciunas is leaning into the Mediterranean dream. The twist? He’s still technically with Sacramento until the trade finalizes on Sunday. That means Denver’s promising offseason shuffle hits a snag before the dance even starts.

Valanciunas was seen as the perfect backup for Nikola Jokic, a glaring need the Nuggets have failed to address for years. With 10.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and nearly 88% free throw shooting across 81 games last season, his stats promised more than just minutes—they promised balance. But with Greece calling, Denver’s golden upgrade is vanishing, forcing the team to pivot just as they began reinforcing their championship core of Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Christian Braun.

via Imago Jan 8, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) reacts to his three pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

However, every disappearing act opens a door. Valanciunas’ exit unlocks Denver’s full $14.13 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception, a golden ticket in today’s tight market. While many free agents have already flown off the board, veterans like Al Horford, Moritz Wagner, and Chris Boucher remain in play. And yes, the Horford dream could stray away from the Dubs if things were to turn out as per the current development.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So here we are—one foot in Denver, the other in Athens, and the whole league watching through opera glasses. If Jonas takes the Greek leap, Denver grabs $14.13 million worth of opportunity. That’s enough to steal Horford right from under Golden State’s nose. The plot? Thick. The stakes? Spicy. And the ending? Hanging by a Euro-tinted thread.