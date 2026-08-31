Jonathan Kuminga Claps Back at Fan Urging Him to Fire His Agent, Calls Warriors Extension Narrative Fake

The NBA’s contract world can turn complicated negotiations into a single viral meme. Jonathan Kuminga is now pushing back against exactly that kind of narrative after a fan told him to fire his agent and accept what supposedly was a massive extension from the Golden State Warriors. With JK now in Minnesota, the criticism has followed him, but the young forward made it clear that he believes much of the conversation surrounding his decision is built on misinformation.

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“Fire your agent, should’ve took extension with golden state,” a fan bluntly wrote on one of Kuminga’s TikTok posts.

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JK responded almost immediately, issuing a broader warning about the information circulating online.

“What does this have to do with extension, dawg, and stop listening to shit that comes out on internet,” Jonathan Kuminga wrote. “I could just wake up today and go on twitter and start a fake a** narrative and that sh** gon get picked up by anyone, then the next person, and it’s going to be a thing.”

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That response points directly toward one of the biggest misconceptions surrounding JK’s free agency. The widely circulated version suggested that the former Warriors forward rejected a five-year, $150 million extension. It created the impression that he turned down generational security only to accept a dramatically smaller contract elsewhere. But that was not the offer his agent, Aaron Turner, described.

Turner later explained on Run It Back that the Dubs’ actual proposal was a three-year, $75.2 million extension in 2025. The structure mattered as much as the money.

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According to Turner, the Warriors wanted a team option on the third year, something Kuminga’s camp viewed as a major restriction on his ability to control his next contract and career trajectory. So, instead of simply rejecting $75 million, Jonathan Kuminga and his representatives were weighing guaranteed earnings against flexibility at a critical stage of his career.

His eventual move to Minnesota initially made the decision look even stranger. The Congolese player agreed to a two-year, $12.4 million deal with a player option for the 2027-28 season. Compared with the figures attached to the rejected Dubs proposal and the Lakers’ $12 million annual offer, the contract appeared underwhelming. It gave critics another reason to argue that the 23-year-old had mishandled his free agency.

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The short-term structure, however, gives Kuminga something the longer deals could not. Control.

If his Wolves stint goes well, he can exercise the player option or position himself for a much larger opportunity when the salary cap rises. Rather than locking himself into a below-market deal through his prime, Jonathan Kuminga has effectively bet on his ability to improve his value.

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The Timberwolves also offer the basketball environment needed to make that gamble work. The Wolves have an established contender built around Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Rudy Gobert, and Jaden McDaniels. Meanwhile, Kuminga can compete for a prominent starting role after the departures of Julius Randle and Naz Reid.

Ant-Man also played a role in recruiting him, emphasizing the defensive standards expected in Minnesota.

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That could matter just as much as the contract.

Jonathan Kuminga has shown flashes of explosive athleticism and scoring ability, but questions about his consistency and defensive discipline affected his standing in Golden State. A larger role beside Edwards and Ball gives him an opportunity to address those concerns and compete for meaningful postseason minutes.

The TikTok exchange therefore reveals a larger problem with how NBA free agency gets consumed online. A complicated negotiation becomes a headline. The headline becomes a statistic. And eventually the statistics become the “truth”.

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JK clearly wants to challenge that process. His career will ultimately determine whether the Minnesota gamble was the right one. But his message to fans is already straightforward. Judge the decision on the actual facts, not on a contract figure that never existed.