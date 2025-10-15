Jonathan Kuminga Confirms Reason Behind Shock Outburst After Steve Kerr’s Surprise Admission

The Warriors have been asking for a change from Jonathan Kuminga, but they didn’t expect this. JK seldom gets into trouble with the officials. However, despite only being a preseason game, Kuminga saw his first career ejection against the Portland Trail Blazers. The 23-year-old made contact with the sideline official, prompting the punishment.

However, this isn’t Kuminga. As ruthless as he is, the Warriors forward isn’t one to confront officials in the same manner as Draymond Green. Only something significant could drag him over the edge. As it turns out, Kuminga wasn’t furious about a missed call. There was some trauma attached to the foul on his right ankle.

“Jonathan Kuminga told me the aspect of the no-call that set him off (and led to his first career ejection) was the trip/clip of his right ankle from behind. Same ankle he badly injured last season. Gave him a concerning flashback,” Anthony Slater revealed on X.

JK suffered a right ankle sprain, which severely limited his participation during the regular season. The injury occurred when Kuminga was establishing himself. By the time he returned, the Warriors had Jimmy Butler to replace him, which led to several DNPs in the playoffs. Now, on a two-year deal with the intention of scratching it off next season, a recurrence of an injury could significantly affect his allure in the league.

After the game, Jonathan Kuminga did admit his ankle “Was hurting a bit postgame”. Luckily, it’s nothing serious. JK remains available for the Warriors’ last preseason game heading into the regular season. Furthermore, his outburst today was somehow well-received by Steve Kerr.

Steve Kerr urges Jonathan Kuminga to remain the same

Once Kerr saw Kuminga’s reaction, he knew there was no going back. The experienced head coach and former player agreed it warranted an ejection. Normally, such a sequence would further sour the tense relationship between Kerr and Kuminga. But the Warriors HC saw beyond the ejection. He saw a motivated Jonathan Kuminga.

“I have no problem with it. I mean, he deserved the foul. He was getting fouled quite a bit. It was a physical game. And the way he ran on that play, that activity that he played with, the rebounding. He had six boards in one half, 17 minutes. That’s the JK that can really help our team,” Steve Kerr said of the 23-year-old.

With most of the starters rested, Kuminga slotted into the starting lineup. And it was an explosive 17 minutes. Aside from attacking the rim, JK also compiled four assists and 7 points. Without the ejection, the forward could have impressed Kerr more. But that wasn’t needed. What the HC noticed was a “fire” burning inside Kuminga.

And Steve Kerr has never been against passion. He has seen Draymond Green get in far more trouble, but appreciates the tone he sets for the Warriors. He saw Jonathan Kuminga play a similar role, bringing relentless energy and pace to the game. Could this mean JK finally sees opportunities flow his way during the regular season? That’s still up for debate.

Steve Kerr has addressed managing the aging players on the roster. The Warriors have a talented group of young hoopers who can help. Kuminga certainly could allow Jimmy Butler to get periodic time off. And if he continues to play like this, he may have a long future with the franchise.