Jonathan Kuminga Draws Interest From New Team After Lakers Make Contract Offer

Jonathan Kuminga’s free agency has become less about finding a contract and more about choosing a direction. Just when the Los Angeles Lakers appeared to have positioned themselves as the frontrunner with a concrete sign-and-trade proposal, another Western Conference contender entered the picture.

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This time, it’s the Minnesota Timberwolves, whose reported interest has added a fresh layer of uncertainty to one of the NBA’s longest-running offseason sagas.

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The latest development came from NBA insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who reported that the Timberwolves have shown interest in Jonathan Kuminga. The update arrives after the team missed out on signing LeBron James, with many reports heavily linking them.

At the same time, or around then, another report surfaced, revealing the Lakers’ latest push. According to NBA insider Evan Sidery, the Lakers have offered Jonathan Kuminga a three-year, roughly $45 million contract via a sign-and-trade. The offer also includes Jarred Vanderbilt and draft compensation headed to the Atlanta Hawks.

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The proposal would pay JK around $15 million annually, bringing the Lakers closer to the financial range that has gradually emerged as his realistic market.

That shift didn’t happen overnight.

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Earlier in free agency, Jonathan Kuminga’s camp reportedly sought a contract exceeding $20 million annually. It was an ambitious asking price for a player still searching for long-term stability after an inconsistent stint with the Warriors and an eventual move to the Hawks.

However, with the market fluctuating every passing minute and cap space shrinking, the $20 million figure became increasingly difficult to secure.

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The Lakers recognized the changing landscape.

JK can’t drag it any longer, as the risk of remaining a free agent wasn’t far away. A 3-year deal worth $45 million falls squarely within the $14 million to $16 million annual range. According to insider Bret Siegel, Kuminga has identified it as his current sweet spot.

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More importantly, the sign-and-trade structure offers the Hawks something in return. Vanderbilt provides an experienced defensive forward, while additional draft capital gives the Hawks another incentive to engage in negotiations.

However, the Wolves’ interest changes the conversation even if it doesn’t necessarily change the financial reality.

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Unlike the Lakers, the Wolves don’t have flexible cap space. Sitting near the NBA’s second tax apron, Minnesota has little room to construct a multi-year deal.

Reports indicate the franchise’s most realistic avenue would be the taxpayer mid-level exception, worth just over $6 million. Unless the Wolves make some room by clearing salary.

That makes the Wolves’ pitch fundamentally different and superior to the Lakers’.

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The Wolves provide Kuminga with an opportunity. A prominent role as a starter who has a share in the offensive scheme of things. If JK believes he’s capable of commanding more than $20 million annually, betting on himself for another season isn’t entirely out of the question.

On the other hand, the Lakers just formed their new Big 3.

Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler take the Lakers’ center stage. Amid that, Jonathan Kuminga barely has a spot on the offensive end. Also, turning down $45 million in guaranteed money would represent a significant gamble. Especially after months of a slow market.

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The next decision could shape not only the remainder of his free agency. But also the trajectory of Kuminga’s NBA career.